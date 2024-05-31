At least 23 killed in long-weekend swarm of severe weather

Dallas and Houston were smacked by high winds Tuesday after tornado-bearing storms gouged the landscape across multiple states.

by BOB HENSONMAY 28, 2024

A brief but strong EF3 tornado that struck near Celina, Texas, on the night of May 25, 2024, sent a fifth-wheel trailer into this heavily damaged home, according to longtime tornado surveyor Tim Marshall (left), a consultant to the National Weather Service. Marshall noted that in both this tornado and the much-longer-track EF3 tornado that struck Valley View, many newly built homes were severely damaged. “Typical failures occurred where wall studs were straight nailed to wall bottom plates and where rafters were toenailed to wall top plates. Straps would have helped. Garage doors (rollers) also were a problem.” (Image credit: Courtesy Tim Marshall)

The climate is changing, and our journalists are here to help you make sense of it. Sign up for our newsletters and never miss a story.

Weekly News from Yale Climate Connections

Eye on the Storm News

Miserably hot and humid air — for any time of year, much less May — continued to juice the southern U.S. atmosphere over Memorial Day weekend. The record-challenging heat teamed up with a still-active springtime jet stream to trigger a marathon stretch of destructive thunderstorms, further extending a month of near-relentless severe weather. At least 23 deaths related to the long weekend of storms have been reported, according to the Associated Press, and the NOAA/NWS Storm Prediction Center tallied 123 filtered tornado reports for the period May 23-27.

The rampage didn’t stop with the holiday. As of early afternoon Tuesday, May 28, more than 1 million Texas customers had lost power after damaging thunderstorm winds slammed both Dallas and Houston as well as many communities in between. Winds gusted to 95 mph in The Colony, north of Dallas; 75 mph at Dallas’s Love Field (6:16 a.m. CDT); and 88 mph at Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport (1:15 p.m. CDT).