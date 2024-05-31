At least 23 killed in long-weekend swarm of severe weather
The Green Weatherman makes a headline that screams climate change without even mentioning it.
At least 23 killed in long-weekend swarm of severe weather
Dallas and Houston were smacked by high winds Tuesday after tornado-bearing storms gouged the landscape across multiple states.
by BOB HENSONMAY 28, 2024
The climate is changing, and our journalists are here to help you make sense of it. Sign up for our newsletters and never miss a story.
Weekly News from Yale Climate Connections
Eye on the Storm News
Miserably hot and humid air — for any time of year, much less May — continued to juice the southern U.S. atmosphere over Memorial Day weekend. The record-challenging heat teamed up with a still-active springtime jet stream to trigger a marathon stretch of destructive thunderstorms, further extending a month of near-relentless severe weather. At least 23 deaths related to the long weekend of storms have been reported, according to the Associated Press, and the NOAA/NWS Storm Prediction Center tallied 123 filtered tornado reports for the period May 23-27.
The rampage didn’t stop with the holiday. As of early afternoon Tuesday, May 28, more than 1 million Texas customers had lost power after damaging thunderstorm winds slammed both Dallas and Houston as well as many communities in between. Winds gusted to 95 mph in The Colony, north of Dallas; 75 mph at Dallas’s Love Field (6:16 a.m. CDT); and 88 mph at Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport (1:15 p.m. CDT).