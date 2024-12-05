View in browser

IRINA SLAV

DEC

4

∙

PAID

READ IN APP

The last time I wrote about green hydrogen was three short weeks ago but it appears that certain processes in that field are gathering momentum so an update is in order. It’s going to be depressing. There will be no hot beverage warning today. Seriously, things are grim, as in, Grim Reaper-grim.

The grimness started with a TechCrunch report from early November, in which the formerly tech website exposed BP for the horrible monster that it is, citing its third-quarter report, which mentioned the company was pulling out of not one, not two but, to cut a long story short, 18 hydrogen projects. Naturally, TechCrunch was furious. Naturally, nobody but TechCrunch cares.

“Tucked inside a 32-page earnings report, oil and gas giant BP revealed it was killing 18 early-stage hydrogen projects, a move that could have a chilling effect on the nascent hydrogen industry,” TC reported, to add that “The hydrogen industry, which has relied on oil and gas companies both financially and through lobbying efforts, is preparing for a grimmer outcome.” How unfortunate.

BP itself put it more plainly, saying that it was axing the 18 hydrogen projects as part of efforts to save money — $200 million per year to be precise. These are not just any hydrogen projects, you understand. We’re talking about green hydrogen projects specifically because they are the ones that have “the potential to reduce carbon pollution,” per TC and could president-elect Trump please impose some tariffs on that publication after he’s done with BRICS? Media should be penalised financially for using paradoxical phrases with the singular purpose of manipulating public opinion.

Less than a month after TechCrunch made its stunning revelation, Norsk Hydro said it was cutting all investments in green hydrogen — and batteries, but let’s forget about batteries. Hydro, because of course it’s changed its name, doesn’t want anything to do with green hydrogen anymore. Shall we call it and BP the canaries in the hydrolyser? We could’ve, if only the wave of bad hydrogen news hadn’t started much earlier. There are lots of canaries in the hydrolyser. Incidentally, did you know that a flock of canaries is called an aria or an opera? It is, and it’s the most fitting collective noun ever.

LISTEN NOW · 11:45

“To strengthen the focus on Hydro’s 2030 strategy and address challenging market conditions in the batteries and green hydrogen sectors, battery materials and green hydrogen will no longer be strategic growth areas for Hydro and no further capital will be allocated. Battery and Havrand businesses will therefore be phased out,” the company wrote in an update. You can kind of feel the “good riddance” they were too polite to include in that aria.

In a report on the news, Reuters wrote that “The hydrogen sector, a key building block in the European Union's shift towards cleaner energy, has struggled with limited subsidies, fears of oversupply and increasing competition from cheaper non-EU imports, especially from China.” I have no idea where they got the fears of oversupply when green hydrogen production is a minuscule part of the total due to costs but maybe they’re talking about future projections of millions of tonnes of green hydrogen — that’s not coming.

On the very same day that Hydro published its update, the Wall Street Journal published a report based on an interview with the chief executive of ThyssenKrupp, which the WSJ hilariously called an “electrolyzer company”, which is the same as calling Unilever a soap maker. Anyway, the CEO of ThyssenKrupp had a highly depressing message for green hydrogen hopefuls.

A lot of green hydrogen projects announced as planned will not be built, Werner Ponikwar told the WSJ, explaining that “Availability of funding isn’t an issue, but projects don’t reach a phase where its developers decide to invest.” That phrasing sounds a bit odd, because it suggests cost is not a problem, it’s just regulation that’s slowing things down. But, as usual, it’s nothing but an attempt to spin a hopeless situation into one with hope.

“In the next five years, we talk about maybe 400 gigawatts of announcements in terms of electrolyzers that should be up and running. This is just impossible,” Ponikwar said, adding that “It’s just a recalibration, a very natural maturing process of an embryonic industry. We shouldn’t be too surprised about that and we shouldn’t be too concerned.”

Well, yes, if the availability of funding is not an issue, there should be no cause for concern. The question, however, is why this availability is not translating into commitments and we all know the answer, right? Because there are no buyers. And there are no buyers because the cost is prohibitive.

“According to CareEdge Ratings, the estimated levelised cost of green hydrogen —which includes both capital expenditure (capex) and operational expenditure per unit of production is currently around 1.75 times that of grey hydrogen and around 1.50 times that of brown hydrogen,” Power Asia reported last week, referring to the obstacles to green hydrogen flourishing in India.

If the levelised cost of green hydrogen is 1.75 times higher than that of “gray” hydrogen, this means that the actual, real, non-cherry-picked cost of the thing is many times higher. One might even go as far as to say the cost of green hydrogen is still prohibitive, despite its status as a necessary element of the energy transition. But of course, it’s all because of stingy governments. If only they’d give green hydrogenists a few more billions to cover the cost difference with the other colours of the hydrogen rainbow, the cost of green H2 will go so far down it will be practically free. Until then, it’s much ado about a big fat nothing.

“Total announced investments in hydrogen projects through 2030 amount to $680 billion, but the sum falls to $75 billion when taking into account those with committed funding, according to a report by industry group Hydrogen Council and consultancy McKinsey,” the Wall Street Journal noted in its report on the ThyssenKrupp hydrogen troubles. What a good reminder that making promises is easy but backing them up with cash is a bit harder.

ThyssenKrupp ’s CEO for his part, urged the European Union authorities to relax the regulations so more hydrolysers could be built next to wind and solar installations. I wonder what the chief of RWE would have to say about this in the context of winter-caused Dunkelflaute.

Yet we must be understanding of ThyssenKrupp’s CEO. Things are tough for one of the biggest industrial conglomerates in the world. So tough, in fact, that it recently announced it would have to axe 11,000 — that’s eleven thousand — jobs in its steel business because of, as Bloomberg put it, “a global steel glut and rising energy prices.” But I’m misleading you. Only 5,000 jobs will be axed. The rest will be outsourced, which I’m sure would be great consolation to the people whose jobs would be outsourced.

ThyssenKrupp is in dire need of some new business. Where it went wrong was believing that hydrolysers were this business because the EU’s leadership and its tunnel vision said they were the future. Now, the company desperate for new business needs the EU, on which it pinned its hopes and dreams, to speed up the regulatory easing to make green hydrogen cheaper because every little helps when you’re struggling with a cost difference including the word “times”.

But the EU won’t help because it can’t, and Ponikwar should know that. Unless he’s thinking in terms of LCOE, which means that ThyssenKrupp is heading the way of Europe’s carmakers, who embraced subsidies in place of actual cost reductions and assumed the EU can mandate EV demand successfully.

Then again, I’m probably wrong again, because a team of scientists from Norway recently published a study that shows “deploying around 140 GW of green hydrogen generation capacity by 2050 could make green hydrogen economically viable in Europe. Reaching this scale may help balance system costs effectively while increasing renewable integration, making green hydrogen a self-sustaining technology without subsidies,” as reported by pv magazine. I bet you’d never guess how they came to that conclusion.

“This study uses the European Model for Power System Investment with Renewable Energy (EMPIRE), a stochastic capacity expansion model that integrates both short-term uncertainties and long-term planning,” Mohammadreza Ahang, one of the authors, said. Before we continue, let’s take a second to check the definition of stochastic in the Oxford Dictionary: “having a random probability distribution or pattern that may be analysed statistically but may not be predicted precisely.” Okay, moving on.

“By including hydrogen technology as part of the model, it captures the dynamic and uncertain aspects of power prices, which significantly affect the feasibility of green hydrogen,” Ahang also said.

Who developed that model, you ask? Why, the very same institution that spawned the team that did the study: the Norwegian University of Science and Technology. The model showed that green hydrogen could cost as little as 30 euro per MWh as soon as next year and stay that cheap until 2030. How? Well, “Capex, Opex, learning curves, and demand were assessed via the openENTRANCE modelling platform.” Good. More modelling.

For context, Statista tells us that the cost of gray hydrogen is $86.50 per MWh. In the same chart, Statista also says that green hydrogen costs $200 per MWh right now, noting that this price only includes production costs. And that should come down to 30 euro, which is about the same in dollars, according to that Norwegian model with the grandomaniac name. The models says it could, so obviously, it will.

Unbeknownst to the Norwegian scientists or possibly beknownst, Germany’s E.on inadvertently spoke the epitaph of green hydrogen last week. “The run-up of the hydrogen economy remains weak,” the utility said. “Only the support pledges under the Important Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEI) are boosting increases in production capacity and in investment decisions.” Sic transit gloria hydrogeni.