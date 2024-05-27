IRINA SLAV

Baldrick: Don’t worry Mr B., I have a cunning plan to solve the problem.

Edmond Blackadder: Yes Baldrick, let us not forget that you tried to solve the problem of your mother’s low ceiling by cutting off her head.

The above comes from one of the greatest shows ever made and one that has become extremely relevant in the transition age. The reason it has become so extremely relevant is that the transition is essentially a series of cunning plans of the same variety as Baldrick’s plan to solve his mother’s low ceiling problem. Here’s the latest evidence, which, in the right hands, could be used to produce a whole new season of Blackadder, if not two.

#1 The price tag cunning plan

Many of us here follow and mock the constant revisions of the total cost of the energy transition. It is highly entertaining because those doing the revising carelessly throw around figures ending in “trillion” as if the word means “small change”. BloombergNEF is the latest.

In a report spanning an impressive 250 pages, which “crunches 18 million datapoints”, Bloomberg’s so-called research unit concludes that the transition to net zero by 2050 will cost the world an extra $34 trillion — because transition technologies are not economical.

It might sound surprising but BloombergNEF says it quite openly. If we only use economically competitive technologies, the authors of the report say, the non-existent global average temperature of the planet will rise by 2.6 degrees Celsius by 2050.

Clearly, this is an unacceptable path forward, so we need to pour $34 trillion more into the transition in order to provide the support that economically non-competitive, meaning commercially unviable, but extremely green technologies need to become dominant.

But get this, even with this additional investment in, it bears repeating, economically non-competitive technologies, we “still might miss the more ambitious Paris goal of keeping warming below 1.5C — edging closer to 1.75C instead.” But at least “That could still avoid some irreversible climate damages.” Chop that head off, save it from the low ceiling. And they needed 250 pages and 18 million datapoints to say it.

The good news for those concerned about average global temperatures the way some people are concerned about the effects of fairy intervention on their genetic survival, is that there are entities eager to chop their own heads off to solve that ceiling problem. Instead of, you know, bending a little.

#2 The “If you can’t beat them, join them” cunning plan

Ford has a cunning plan. The company, which lost $132,000 on every EV it sold in the first quarter of the year, which translated into a total loss of $1.3 billion because it sold 10,000 of these, has embraced the EPA’s new emission rules for vehicles.

"Complying with emissions regulations requires lengthy advance planning, and Ford has taken steps to transform its business to ensure compliance with stricter emissions standards," Ford apparently said, per Reuters. Expensive steps, it seems, and they will become even more expensive as the chances of selling normal cars shrinks, and with it, the chances of offsetting the massive losses from EV sales with sales of said normal cars.

It gets even better, because Ford appears to be convinced that once imposed, the new rules will become irreversible, even though Trump has already said he will do away with them if he gets re-elected — benefiting both Ford and the rest of the U.S. car industry.

Ford does not want to benefit from laxer regulations. It wants the "possibility of flip-flopping or changing standards" to be eliminated and good luck with that. Ford, apparently, believes that these rules will make its EVs more sellable. Next stop along this road: mandatory EV purchases. With them, a new sort of tax will brighten people’s lives.

#3 The pay-per-mile cunning plan

Imagine a world where everyone, or almost everyone, drives an electric car. They don’t use fuels, so their owners don’t pay fuel duties. But the caring governments whose only concern is the wellbeing of the average driver have needs — financial needs. To satisfy them in the absence of, or at least significant decline in, fuel duty income, they have imposed a new kind of tax, based on distance travelled.

It is the only possible option because, while electricity, at least in Europe, is heavily taxed, “the “trouble” with electric cars is that they are so damn efficient and consume so little taxable energy.” That’s according to an individual working for Transport and Environment, a radical transition entity that needs a check-up for hormonal levels — pesky little buggers, hormones.

Imbalance thereof is the only sensible explanation for the idea of imposing a “tiny” tax of 0.04 euro per kilometer travelled, modelled on what Iceland is doing to encourage sales of EVs. Iceland. A country with a population the size of an average European town. A country where EVs — and hybrids — still constitute 15% of all cars, even though as of 2022 60% of all new cars sold were electric (and hybrid). After massive government subsidising.

And what do we see when we browse the news on EVs in Iceland, friends and neighbours? Why, we see Huge drop in the sales of new electric carsthis year. A 50% drop, to be precise. You’d never guess why. It’s that “tiny” 0.04 euro tax per kilometer travelled. It is not the only reason, with higher interest rates being cited, too, as has now become standard practice when the sales of anything decline, but it is one of the reasons. Those cunning Icelanders and their low ceilings.

#4 The talent shortage cunning plan

For years now, activists and university personnel have been campaigning against enrollment in petroleum engineering. Their efforts have paid off, prompting the oil and gas industry to sound the alarm about a looming shortage of skilled workers. This was a cunning plan that worked. It worked so well that the University of Calgary and no doubt other higher education institutions suspended their petroleum engineering programmes. For a while.

“After a three-year hiatus, the University of Calgary is bringing back its suspended oil and gas engineering program to help address the hiring challenges being faced by Canadian energy companies,” the Canadian Press informed us last week, euphemistically calling the relentless pressure “increased public discourse about climate change and the energy transition.”

Yet this year, the University of Calgary was forced to reopen the programme because oil and gas executives were complaining about a shortage of engineers which, apparently, no one could have seen coming, what with the activist offensive against Alberta’s key energy industry reinforced by federal government policies aimed at choking the life out of it.

The beauty of it all is that those who resisted the pressure and did study petroleum engineering are probably in such great demand now that they can name their salary, meaning some people will be making a lot of money from working in the oil and gas industry. That head wasn’t chopped all the way through.

It may yet grow back, too, as more and more signs emerge that the chopping was done inexpertly, rashly, and messily, with Rystad Energy becoming the latest to suggest that the growth in global demand for oil may not peak by 2030 as expected — by those who really want it to peak already. You know why it won’t peak? Yes, you do but just in case there’s someone who’s missed it, the continued growth would be a result of “limited alternatives.” Get those trillions flowing, head choppers.