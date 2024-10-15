Bay Area SunPower solar customers claim they're out thousands amid company's bankruptcy

ByMelanie Woodrow

Friday, October 11, 2024 7:29PM













SunPower Solar Bay Area customers say they're out thousands of dollars amid the company's bankruptcy and CSLB accusation.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area residents say they're out thousands of dollars for solar systems that either aren't working properly, weren't fully installed, or had installations that caused damage to their homes. SunPower solar is one of the largest and most well-known solar providers. Now the company has filed for bankruptcy and is also facing an accusation by the Contractors State License Board that could result in having its contractor license revoked.

On a hot day in Burlingame, the sun beats down on Lauren Wells' roof, generating energy in these solar panels.

MORE: SunPower files for bankruptcy, lays off more than 350 California employees

"I tried to do the right thing. Everybody says the world is warming, said Wells.

But Wells says doing the right thing has cost her excessive amounts of money and time.

"It was supposed to take three months and three days. It has taken a year and a half and ten days of my time staying home waiting for them to show up and do the work," said Wells.

"It's still not working the way it should," she continued.

Wells says she paid SunPower Solar $46,000 out of pocket. She owes another $11,500 she says she has no intention of paying.

"One or more devices are not communicating properly," said Wells.

In August, SunPower Solar filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. But complaints about the company started coming into the ABC7 Newsroom and the Contractors State License Board prior to August.