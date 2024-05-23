CLIMATE PROPAGANDA

BBC Make Climate Propaganda Out Of Tragic Death

3 hours ago

Guest Blogger

35 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

h/t Stephen Tobin

Can the wretched BBC sink any lower?

Passengers have recounted scenes of “absolute terror” when severe turbulence hit their Singapore Airlines flight, launching people and objects across the cabin.

A 73-year-old British man died from a suspected heart attack, while more than 30 people were injured when the London-Singapore flight suffered a sudden drop as a meal service was under way.

Briton Andrew Davis described “awful screaming and what sounded like a thud” in the first few seconds of the incident.

Turbulence is most commonly caused by aircraft flying through cloud, but there is also “clear air” turbulence which is not visible on a jet’s weather radar.

“Injuries from severe turbulence are relatively rare in the context of millions of flights operated,” aviation expert John Strickland told the BBC.

“However, severe turbulence can be dramatic and lead to severe injuries or sadly in this case a fatality.”

Flight crews are also trained in how to respond to turbulence, he said.

“It is not for nothing that airlines recommend keeping seatbelts loosely fastened throughout a flight, be it long or short,” he added.

Aviation journalist Sally Gethin said wearing a seatbelt could be the “difference between life and death”, explaining that anything not bolted down is at risk during severe turbulence.

Research has shown that climate change will make severe turbulence more likely in the future.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c8889d7x8j4o

You are utter scum, BBC.

How can any organisation try to play politics with a tragic death like this one?

Paul Homewood followed the above story with this explainer.