The Roosevelt Approach

DR. MATTHEW WIELICKI

AUG 7

In the early 20th century, President Theodore Roosevelt championed a form of environmentalism that led to the creation of national parks, wildlife refuges, and protected forests. His vision of preserving vast swaths of land for future generations was driven by a deep respect for nature and a desire to maintain its beauty and resources. The contemporary climate movement, characterized by alarming predictions and costly technological solutions, contrasts sharply with Roosevelt's pragmatic and preservationist approach. Here,

Misguided Climate Policies and Hidden Natural Climatic Variations

The climate movement today is marked by a relentless push to reduce CO2 emissions through drastic measures, in the failed belief that these would translate into surface temperature changes. However, these efforts have shown minimal results in reversing GHG concentration trends. In fact, more CO2 is being added this decade than in any previous decade as reported by NOAA.

The table and graph show annual mean carbon dioxide growth rates based on globally averaged marine surface data. In the graph, decadal averages of the growth rate are also plotted, as horizontal lines for 1960 through 1969, 1970 through 1979, and so on. Source: https://gml.noaa.gov/ccgg/trends/gl_gr.html

Historical climatic variations, such as the Medieval Warm Period and the Little Ice Age, are often downplayed or ignored in contemporary climate discourse. These natural fluctuations, which occurred long before industrialization, challenge the narrative that current climate changes are solely human-induced, as shown by the original temperature reconstruction from the IPCC below.

Fig. 7.1c from IPCC (1990): Schematic diagram of temperature variations over the last thousand years. The dotted line nominally represents conditions near the beginning of the twentieth century. Source: h ttps://www.ipcc.ch/report/climate-change-the-ipcc-1990-and-1992-assessments/

By focusing exclusively on anthropogenic factors, the climate movement ignores the complexity of Earth's climate system and the role of natural variability. Many articles on my Substack delve into these overlooked historical climate events, highlighting the need for a more balanced understanding.

The Flaws and Assumptions in Climate Models

Climate models, which predict future climate scenarios, are fraught with assumptions and uncertainties. These models often fail to account for the full range of natural climatic processes, leading to exaggerated predictions of future warming. The assumptions built into these models, such as feedback mechanisms and sensitivity to CO2, are often based on incomplete or biased data.

The IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) assessed dozens of computer models to project global temperature change (four scenarios shown). Some of these projections were “too hot” when compared with other lines of evidence for climate warming in response to carbon dioxide emissions. Researchers using all these models without the AR6 statistical adjustments could end up overestimating future temperature change. Source: A Comment published in Nature 605, 26–29 (2022) https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-022-01192-2

The errors within these models can lead to misguided policies that prioritize reducing CO2 emissions at all costs. In contrast, Roosevelt's environmental policies were grounded in observable realities and practical measures. He focused on preserving land and resources for their intrinsic value and future utility, rather than speculative future scenarios.

Catastrophizing Natural Weather Events

The climate movement has a tendency to catastrophize natural weather events, attributing every hurricane, flood, or drought to climate change. This alarmism not only distorts public perception but also undermines the resilience of communities. Natural disasters have always been part of Earth's dynamic system, and attributing them solely to climate change overlooks the need for effective disaster management and preparedness. Roosevelt's approach was different; he recognized the power of nature and the importance of working with it rather than against it. He promoted sustainable land use and conservation practices that enhanced the resilience of natural systems.

The Failure to Reduce Global CO2 Levels

Despite decades of climate activism and international agreements, global CO2 levels continue to rise. This failure underscores the ineffectiveness of current climate policies, which often focus on symbolic actions rather than substantive change.

The graphs show monthly mean carbon dioxide measured at Mauna Loa Observatory, Hawaii. The carbon dioxide data on Mauna Loa constitute the longest record of direct measurements of CO 2 in the atmosphere. Source: https://gml.noaa.gov/ccgg/trends/

Efforts to reduce emissions through renewable energy mandates, carbon trading, and technological solutions have had limited success. Instead of reducing emissions, these policies have often led to increased energy costs and economic disruption. Roosevelt's conservation efforts, by contrast, were successful because they were based on practical measures that addressed immediate environmental concerns. He established protected areas, promoted sustainable use of resources, and encouraged responsible stewardship.

Economic Costs and Exploitation of Poor Nations

The push for renewable energy and electric vehicles has led to a surge in demand for minerals like lithium, cobalt, and nickel. These minerals are often extracted in poor nations under exploitative conditions, causing significant environmental and social harm. The increased cost of living in the Western world, driven by expensive green technologies,is another consequence of misguided climate policies. Roosevelt's policies, on the other hand, were designed to benefit both people and the environment. He understood that economic prosperity and environmental protection could go hand in hand. By focusing on land conservation and sustainable resource use, he promoted a form of environmentalism that was both effective and equitable.

The Mental Health Crisis Among Young People

The constant barrage of alarming climate predictions has contributed to a mental health crisis among young people. The fear of impending environmental doom creates anxiety and despair, undermining their ability to engage constructively with environmental issues. Roosevelt's environmentalism, by contrast, was optimistic and empowering. He believed in the power of individuals and communities to make a difference and promoted a positive vision of environmental stewardship. By focusing on practical conservation efforts, he inspired a generation to care for their natural heritage.

Extinction Rebellion protests hold a 'die in' outside the Glasgow offices of asset-management firm Mercer in 2021. Source: https://www.spiked-online.com/2023/03/26/the-cult-of-the-climate-apocalypse/

Conclusion: A Call for Pragmatic Environmentalism

The contemporary climate movement, driven by speculative models and alarmist rhetoric, has achieved little in terms of tangible environmental benefits. Instead, it has led to economic disruption, social exploitation, and a mental health crisis. It is time to return to the pragmatic environmentalism exemplified by Theodore Roosevelt. By focusing on land conservation, sustainable resource use, and practical stewardship, we can protect our environment in a way that is both effective and equitable. Let us learn from Roosevelt's legacy and adopt a more balanced and realistic approach to environmental protection.