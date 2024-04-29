ENERGY

Biden’s Climate Emergency: Green Policies On Steroids?

Tilak Doshi

Contributor

I analyze energy economics and related public policy issues.

Allegory (Apocalypse). Found in the Collection of Art History Museum, Vienne. (Photo by Fine Art ... [+]GETTY IMAGES

According to a Bloomberg report last week, White House officials have renewed discussions about declaring a national “climate emergency”. The intent is not new. Six days after President Biden’s inauguration, the then newly minted Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for the president to declare an emergency over the “climate crisis.” In 2022, the administration considered a similar emergency declaration after negotiations on “clean energy” legislation had stalled.

As the US presidential election campaigning heats up, Biden’s poll numbers are flagging across the battleground states. It may seem to White House strategists “a really good idea to essentially go to war with the weather” to rally the troops. Or is this too cynical a view? With the incessant coverage of extreme weather in the mainstream media, might not President Biden and his advisors be convinced of a true “climate emergency”?

The Regulatory Onslaught on Fossil Fuels Since January 2020

Since its inception, the Biden administration has done just about everything to wage waron US oil and gas—coal of course is beyond the pale. In an interview with The Weather Channel in August, President Biden said that “practically speaking” he had already declared a climate emergency. He had a point. On attaining office, the president immediately unleashed a series of executive orders to reverse his predecessor’s strategy of “energy independence”. In short order, he revoked permits for the Keystone $7 billion XL oil pipeline, suspended oil leasing in Alaska, halted oil and gas leases on federal land, and even invoked the Endangered Species Act to block energy resource development on private lands in the West.

Thomas Pyle of the Institute for Energy Research published a detailed list of over 200 actions pursued by the Biden administration “deliberately designed to make it harder to produce [conventional] energy here in America.” Francis Menton of the Manhattan Contrarian, in commenting on the list, said that “the sheer number of efforts to restrict, hamper, harass and extort fossil fuel producers is breathtaking.”

There is no easing in the determination to continue the regulatory onslaught on oil and gas. In what is effectively seen as the Environmental Protection Agency’s “plan to ration electricity”, the Wall Street Journal wryly observed on Friday: “The Biden Administration’s regulations are coming so fast and furious that its hard even to keep track, but we are trying.” The Journal said the EPA “proposed its latest doozy—rules that will effectively force coal plants to shut down while banning new natural-gas plants.”

The EPA’s tightening disposal standards for mercury, wastewater and ash will make it impossible for coal and natural gas-fuelled power stations to operate unless carbon capture and sequestration technologies become economical. The agency would have us believe that the plunging costs of wind, solar and battery technologies will rapidly displace demand for fossil fuels which currently account for 82% of the world’s primary energy supply according to BP’s latest annual statistical bulletin. It is one with the IEA’s “magical thinking” on a “net zero” future which assumes unrealistically optimistic forecasts of new innovations and technologies that are yet commercially unproven.

Careers: Land the job, get a raise and learn to lead with our weekly Careers newsletter.

By signing up, you agree to receive this newsletter, other updates about Forbes and its affiliates’ offerings, our Terms of Service (including resolving disputes on an individual basis via arbitration), and you acknowledge our Privacy Statement.

When a danger, created by internal or external threats, puts citizens at risk, governments must respond decisively and take action that would be considered excessive during normal times. In an emergency, democratic checks and balances can hamper the government when they need to act quickly. The use of special powers in response to abnormally perilous situations has existed as long as nations have. However, it can also increase the opportunities for abuses of power as democratic constraints on executive power are weakened.