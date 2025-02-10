CLIMATE NEWS

Biden's EV Bus Disaster: Another Green Energy Scam Collapses

2 hours ago

Charles Rotter

16 Comments

If the Biden administration’s green energy agenda were a bus, it would have no wheels, a dead battery, and a $160 million price tag. Enter Lion Electric, a Canadian electric school bus company that was handed nearly $160 million in taxpayer-funded subsidies—only to collapse into bankruptcy, leaving school districts across America high and dry​.

Now, watchdogs like EPA administrator Lee Zeldin are demanding answers, exposing yet another mismanaged, wasteful, and completely avoidable green energy failure.

$160 Million to Nowhere

As part of Biden’s $5 billion Clean School Bus program, Lion Electric was awarded $159 million to produce 435 electric buses. The administration touted it as a hallmark of its climate agenda, with Kamala Harris herself front and center, gushing over the initiative​.

Fast forward to today:

Lion Electric has stopped manufacturing.

It has laid off its workforce.

It hasn’t delivered $95 million worth of promised buses to 55 school districts​.

Superintendents across the country are left wondering whether they’ll ever receive the buses they were promised. “No buses have been delivered to our district. We are on hold,” said Dawn Wallace, superintendent of Ohio Valley School District in Ohio​.

Warnings Were Ignored

Here’s the kicker: Lion Electric was in deep financial trouble long before Biden started funneling money into it.

Since 2020, the company has lost $301.6 million.

Its stock price has collapsed from $33.48 per share to just $0.08 —a staggering 99.7% wipeout​.

It was hit with a class-action lawsuit after allegedly misleading investors with “grossly unrealistic financial projections”​.

And yet, the Biden administration kept the money flowing, rewarding a failing company because it fit the “green energy” narrative.

Lee Zeldin Calls Out the Corruption

Unlike the rubber-stamp bureaucrats who handed Lion Electric millions with no oversight, EPA administrator Lee Zeldin is demanding answers. He pointed to an undercover video from Project Veritas in which a Biden official admitted that the EPA frantically pushed billions into green projects before the administration left office​.

Zeldin isn’t buying the excuses, stating:

“They knew they were wasting hard-earned American taxpayer dollars… The American people deserve answers. I am committed to delivering for them.”

House Energy and Commerce Chairman Brett Guthrie (R-KY) also blasted the administration, saying:

“The Biden-Harris Administration spent four years wasting taxpayer dollars pursuing its Green New Deal agenda… Communities across the country are paying the price”​.

The Joliet Factory Debacle

One of the biggest symbols of this failure is Lion Electric’s 900,000-square-foot factory in Joliet, Illinois.

The plant was supposed to create 1,400 jobs .

Local officials hyped it as a clean energy success story .

Today, it’s a ghost town, with Lion Electric halting operations and laying off workers​.

Even Joliet’s economic development director admitted, “Now we have in our community a large space that is potentially going to sit vacant for a while.” Translation: We were conned, and now we’re stuck with an empty factory​.

Another Green Energy Scam Implodes

Lion Electric’s collapse follows a familiar pattern of government-funded green energy disasters:

Biden administration throws taxpayer money at a politically favored company. Company was already financially unstable but gets millions anyway. Company burns through cash, fails to deliver, then collapses. Taxpayers and local communities are left with nothing but empty promises.

We saw it with Solyndra. We saw it with Proterra. And now, we’re seeing it with Lion Electric.

The difference this time? Lee Zeldin and House Republicans aren’t letting Biden off the hook.

The Bottom Line

The Biden administration’s obsession with green energy subsidies has led to billions in waste, failed projects, and broken promises.

Meanwhile, school districts still need buses, communities still need jobs, and American taxpayers are once again paying the price for Biden’s reckless spending.

It’s time to stop funding fantasies and start demanding real accountability—and thanks to Lee Zeldin, that reckoning might finally be coming.