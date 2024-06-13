Biden’s Mendacious ‘Electrify Everything’ Agenda

Last fall the Biden campaign issued a terse statement proclaiming that “There is no ‘EV mandate’,” in response to Donald Trump’s well-received speech to autoworkers arguing that the administration’s push for EVs would inevitably lead to their losing their jobs. [emphasis, links added]

Similarly, almost since Biden walked into the Oval Office, we’ve heard rumors of a potential ban on gas stoves, only to have them furiously — and unconvincingly — denied by the White House and its ideological allies.

“The Department of Energy even put out a statement calling the gas stove rumors a “myth” and “misinformation — after Consumer Product Safety Commission Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. gave an interview in which he said that a ban was “on the table.”

More recently, the Biden Administration asked the Ninth Circuit court to reconsider its decision to strike down the Berkeley, California, ordinance banning natural gas hook-ups in new construction projects.

If they’re so adamant that they’re not banning gas stoves, why is the White House so concerned about this precedent being set in Berkeley?

The thing is, the Biden White House is angling to make both electric vehicles and electric stoves universal and to consign their chief competitors to the ash heap of history.

It’s just that they recognize how incredibly unpopular their plans are, even in many Blue states, and that they must tread cautiously if they want them to be fully realized.

Consequently, they’ve been speaking in code, talking about their “building electrification” agenda, in the hopes that that wouldn’t set off any alarm bells. And of course, that fact allows them to be more ambitious.

Which is to say — it’s not just about stoves anymore. It’s everything.

