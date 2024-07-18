Big Trouble For Biden’s Big Offshore Wind Plans

DAVID BLACKMON

JUL 18, 2024

This has been a bad week for the Biden administration’s efforts to subsidize an entire US offshore wind industry into existence. It’s a week that began with hundreds of chunks of a mysterious hard, green material washing up on the beaches of Nantucket Island.

That was Monday. That afternoon, local officials, concerned that many of the chunks of debris contained sharp edges, had closed the beaches for safety reasons pending the completion of cleanup operations. By Tuesday night, the Federal Bureau of Environmental Safety announced it would shut down the Vineyard Wind 1 offshore wind project “until further notice” due to the safety hazards it presents to the public. Believe it or not, things only got worse from there for the development’s operators, Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.

At 8:52 pm EDT, Rhode Island News reported on X (formerly Twitter) that “Tonight, literally while the Vineyard Wind farm executives were speaking to a meeting of leadership on Nantucket., they were informed that an emerging crisis was happening with the remainder of one of the turbines.”

Here’s more of what happened in between those major events. On Monday, as local residents and officials were engaged in a cleanup operation of all the debris on the beaches, a spokesperson for Vineyard Wind 1 put out a statement admitting the hard fiberglass material was the inside packing from one of its massive turbine blades. Those blades, which sit atop 850’ tall turbines, are 351’ long - longer than a soccer field - and contain thousands of pounds of this material. The statement said just that the blade in question had been damaged in what the company calls an “operational incident.”

The spokesman, Craig Gilvarg, was unable to specify the nature of the incident, saying only that “The cause of the breakage is unknown at this time.” That fact alone is troubling given that Vineyard Wind indicated the incident had taken place two days before, on Saturday. The New Bedford Light reported that “Gilvarg said a blade had been damaged during the lifting process, but that blade was not installed. Three ‘newly manufactured replacement blades’ were subsequently installed, one of which sustained damage on Saturday.”

The company also characterized the debris as "non-toxic fiberglass fragments," adding they are "not hazardous to people or the environment." Unfortunately for the company, the Federal Bureau of Environmental Safety disagrees with that assessment, and ordered the entire project, whose initial operations started up this past February, to shut down pending an investigation.

Then, in the midst of a hastily arranged public meeting held Wednesday evening in Nantucket, Vineyard Wind officials put out another notice stating, “there was an observed compromise to the GE Verona blade. While part of the blade remains attached to the turbine, we believe there is an increased possibility it could detach soon. There has been a 500-meter safety zone implemented around the turbine and GE Verona blade since Saturday night, and it has been under constant surveillance.”

At the public meeting, Rhode Island News reports that Vineyard Wind CEO Klaus Skoust Møller “apologized to the Nantucket community...for his company’s damaged offshore turbine blade that has scattered debris across the island’s south shore beaches.” Mr. Møller took and answered questions from local residents for over an hour before being notified of this most current development, after which he “abruptly left the building” and departed via helicopter to head back out to the wind development to oversee activities there.

The Bottom Line

Obviously, none of this is exactly confidence inspiring for the residents of Nantucket or in states like New York and New Jersey, where developments of more big wind offshore industrial sites are under way, all subsidized by the federal government and by state governments whose virtue signaling elected officials have also incentivized the projects. The net result so far of almost 3 years of activity is a single project - Vineyard Wind 1 - managing to place 10 turbines into operations for about 5 months before being shut down for safety concerns.

It all makes you wonder how this rent-seeking industry will survive if, come November, voters decide to shut down the Biden gravy train.