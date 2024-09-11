BYELEANOR PRINGLE

September 10, 2024 at 5:40 AM CDT

Bill Gates is less than impressed with how prepared the world would be for another pandemic.

SEAN GALLUP - GETTY IMAGES

There are some questions that keep even billionaire philanthropist and entrepreneur Bill Gatesup at night. Will there be another pandemic? Are global tensions going to reach a boiling point, sparking a global war? What would push us to that precipice?

While Gates, a father of three, is determinedly optimistic about the likes of AI and eradicating deadly diseases like polio, he remains concerned about either a widespread war or another pandemic.

He cited “a lot of unrest” in the world at the moment, which could spark “a major war.”

But even if that conflict is avoided, “then yes, there will be another pandemic, most likely in the next 25 years,” Gates told CNBC Make It.

The Microsoft cofounder was unimpressed with the global response to the pandemic and said crucial lessons have been ignored.

He was critical of America’s response to the crisis, saying: “The country that the world expected to lead and be the model fell short of those expectations.

“Although some of the lessons from [the coronavirus] pandemic have been learned, [it’s been] way less than I would expect, sadly,” the 69-year-old added.

Gates isn’t alone in his disappointment; many other global health advocates are also pushing the Western world for better responses to emerging outbreaks.

Professor Paul Hunter is an expert in the epidemiology of emerging diseases based out of the University of East Anglia in Norwich, England.

Speaking to Fortune last month about a deadly new strain of mpox, Professor Hunter said: “In the West we only really get interested in a disease when it starts directly threatening us. The problem is that so many of these diseases could have been prevented from spreading if the countries on the ground had had the resources.”