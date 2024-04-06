Bill McKibben: Is the Fight Against Climate Change Losing Momentum?
Essay by Eric Worrall
McKibben still doesn’t get it: Greens are entirely to blame for the loss of Net Zero momentum.
Is the Fight Against Climate Change Losing Momentum?
Some financial institutions are backing away from emission pledges.
By Bill McKibben
April 4, 2024
The morally right side doesn’t lose the crucial battles: the arc of the moral universe is long, but it does bend toward justice. We know that lesson too well, which may be a problem, in that it gives us undue confidence. …
A recent report from Bloomberg lays out the calculations clearly: there is no way for the banks to keep to the pledge without surrendering some part of their business. …
The Bloomberg report quotes an exasperated UBS executive telling a closed-door gathering in Tokyo with representatives of “the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, and public officials from around the world” that “banks are living and lending on planet Earth,” not on some planet of environmental virtue. According to the report, his “impassioned speech” met with “little pushback.” …
To overcome the pull of that treasure you need the kind of push that can come only from mobilized public consciousness. We’ve seen a series of such moments in the course of the past decades, beginning, arguably, with the first Earth Day, fifty-four years ago this month, when twenty million Americans poured into the streets …
Public consciousness, in other words, needs another charge. It’s not evident how that can happen in a world as politically divided as this one is. …
Read more: https://www.newyorker.com/news/daily-comment/is-the-fight-against-climate-change-losing-momentum
The collapse in support has nothing to do with public consciousness or corporate greed. The core problem is renewable energy simply doesn’t work.
The promise of lower costs have proven false. Adoption of solar powered roofs is still as cost prohibitive as a standard EV is to the majority of the public.
The public is becoming aware of the resources needed, and the very act of attaining them is environmentally damaging.
Mass scale mining and metals production. 100s of billions of tonnes of concrete production for windmill bases, which is funny, because I have heard say that the CO2 output of concrete production outweighs the benefits of hydropower dams.
1000s upon 1000s of acres of land and ocean marred visually by solar and wind farms.
Windmills seem exceedingly deadly to birds and now whales.
The Hypocrisy to literally ravage the land and kill wild life to try and stop CO2 production.
Add in visuals of giant Lithium batteries catching fire, and can't be put out. Makes people think, how hazardous are these things? How do we dispose of them?
Lastly, where is the irreversible cataclysmic doom that we have been warned of for the past 30 years?
Ice caps are still present. New York isn't under water. Greenland still isn't as green as it was in the Vikings era. Hurricanes are as they ever were for those of us old enough to know. Tornados too. Droughts come and go.
Many more are starting to understand it is not about climate at all. Its about control. It's about sacrificing the pleebs to a diet of bugs, so the Elites can still eat steak. It's a step to a new Global Fuedal system.
AL Gore and John Kerry are not our friends. The rules they want to apply to us, are not for them and their kind.
This is why the Climate movement may be slowing. People are waking up.