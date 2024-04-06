Bill McKibben. Screenshot from Michael Moore's "Planet of the Humans"

CLIMATE POLITICSINTERMITTENT WIND AND SOLAROPINION

26 mins ago

Eric Worrall

6 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

McKibben still doesn’t get it: Greens are entirely to blame for the loss of Net Zero momentum.

Is the Fight Against Climate Change Losing Momentum?

Some financial institutions are backing away from emission pledges.

By Bill McKibben

April 4, 2024

The morally right side doesn’t lose the crucial battles: the arc of the moral universe is long, but it does bend toward justice. We know that lesson too well, which may be a problem, in that it gives us undue confidence. …

…

A recent report from Bloomberg lays out the calculations clearly: there is no way for the banks to keep to the pledge without surrendering some part of their business. …

…

The Bloomberg report quotes an exasperated UBS executive telling a closed-door gathering in Tokyo with representatives of “the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, and public officials from around the world” that “banks are living and lending on planet Earth,” not on some planet of environmental virtue. According to the report, his “impassioned speech” met with “little pushback.” …

…

To overcome the pull of that treasure you need the kind of push that can come only from mobilized public consciousness. We’ve seen a series of such moments in the course of the past decades, beginning, arguably, with the first Earth Day, fifty-four years ago this month, when twenty million Americans poured into the streets …

…

Public consciousness, in other words, needs another charge. It’s not evident how that can happen in a world as politically divided as this one is. …

…

Read more: https://www.newyorker.com/news/daily-comment/is-the-fight-against-climate-change-losing-momentum