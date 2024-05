Black Icon

Wednesday, July 3rd is Franz Kafka’s birthday (in 1883) —

my black comedy icon.

He taught me how to laugh

at some of the horrors of life…

to write about them.

“A non-writing writer is a monster

courting insanity,” sayeth Franz.

In “the Castle,”

Kafka reminds

his reader: “Follow your most

intense obsessions mercilessly".

And I have.