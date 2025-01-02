DAVID BLACKMON

Bloomberg’s Jennifer Dlouhy reported Thursday that pretend POTUS Joe Biden will sign an order written by his handlers to permanently ban drilling for oil and gas in targeted areas of the federally-owned waters of the United States.

The report is based on information provided by “people familiar with the effort who asked not to be named,” but Dlouhy is a fine journalist whose reporting can be trusted, so this action is obviously in the works. In fact, it’s apparently been in the works for quite some time given that the report says the White House has been considering taking this action for two years now.

Here’s an excerpt from the story:

The move is certain to complicate President-elect Donald Trump’s ambitions to drive more domestic energy production. Unlike other executive actions that can be easily undone, Biden’s planned declaration is rooted in a 72-year-old law that gives the White House wide discretion to permanently protect US waters from oil and gas leasing without explicitly empowering presidents to revoke the designations. The move responds to pressure from congressional Democrats andenvironmental groups who have lobbied Biden to “maximize permanent protections” against offshore drilling, arguing the action is essential to safeguard vulnerable coastal communities, protect marine ecosystems from oil spills and fight climate change. White House and Interior Department officials didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Biden administration officials have been considering the approach for more than two years, though their efforts intensified after Trump’s victory, as the outgoing president sought to enshrine new environmental measures before the end of his term. The fresh offshore protections are in line with similar recent Biden actions to protect areas from industrial mining and energy development, including a formal proposal issued Monday to thwart the sale of new oil, gas and geothermal leases in Nevada’s Ruby Mountains.

[End]

So basically, this is just one more of dozens of examples of Biden’s evil minions working overtime to do hand out as many political favors to their money people as possible in their final days in office, regardless of the cost and damage their actions do to the country.

January 20 cannot arrive soon enough.

That is all.