Just when you thought the winning had to start slowing down in the 2nd term of Donald Trump, they pull you back in again.

The ‘they’ in this case would be the energy transition alarmists at Bloomberg, who published a report Tuesday headlined, “Hedge Fund Built on Energy Bets Says ‘Clean Is Dead for Now’.

Ouch. Is that glorious, or what?

Check out these bullet points atop the story:

Nishant Gupta, founder of Kanou Capital LLP, says the clean energy sector is currently unprofitable due to political headwinds, energy crisis, and high interest rates.

Despite short-term weakness, Gupta believes in the long-term need for a clean-energy transition and is focused on finding investment opportunities in supply-chain bottlenecks.

Gupta likes companies such as Ingersoll Rand Inc. and Legrand SA, which offer efficient equipment and solutions that can benefit from the increasing demand for clean energy.

[End]

Naturally, the Bloomberg writers kick off the piece with the pro-transition bright spots, such as they are. But when you get down into the bowels of the story, things take a decidedly negative turn for the transition boosters, which is decidedly positive for the United States.

“The whole sector — solar, wind, hydrogen, fuel cells — anything clean is dead for now,” Gupta said, tempering the optimism portrayed in the bullet points.

And it gets worse for the climate alarmists as the story continues in this excerpt:

Against a barrage of political headwinds in the US, a war-fueled energy crisis and stubbornly high interest rates, large parts of the clean-energy industry are stalling. In the past year, the S&P Global Clean Energy Index has lost 20%, a period during which the S&P 500 Index gained 16%. And with the Trump administration shredding climate policies in the world’s largest economy, many green investors are taking a timeout. “The fundamentals are very poor,” said Gupta, who worked at Clean Energy Transition LLP, a hedge fund with about $2.7 billion under management, before branching out on his own last year. “I’m not talking about long term. I’m talking about where I see weakness right now.”

[End]

Oh, but wait: Gupta then goes right back into long-term optimism mode in this excerpt:

Despite such headwinds, Gupta says the long-term need for a clean-energy transition remains. So his hedge fund, which manages about $100 million of assets, is focused on finding corners of the market where supply-demand dynamics will inevitably drive up prices. “Energy transition–related investments are expected to increase from around $1.8 trillion per year to $5–to-$6 trillion by the end of the decade,” he said. “With roughly a third of that spending directed toward the supply chain, we’re highly focused on identifying supply-chain bottlenecks as core investment opportunities.”

[End]

But is that 300% rise in energy transition-related investments over just the next 5 years really going to happen? Hell, no, it’s not going to happen, and Gupta just basically told us that in the previous excerpt.

It isn’t going to happen because Trump and Lee Zeldin at EPA and Chris Wright at DOE are shutting down the trillion-dollar gravy train. The impacts of that are already being seen as demonstrated by yesterday’s report that the green money-laundering NGOs are already struggling to stay afloat after Zeldin shut down the $20 billion IRA subsidy slush fund his predecessor had parked at CitiBank.

Even better is the story that big home solar marketing companySunnova is already teetering on the brink of bankruptcy as the federal hog trough of subsidies runs dry. Sunnova’s stock dropped 71% on Monday after it issued a “going concern” warning even after it had taken an amazing $3 billion in IRA subsidies from the Biden administration. It makes the half-billion wasted by Obama on Solyndra look like a drop in the bucket.

None of this bodes well for a 300% rise in transition-related in the U.S. in the coming years, and as the US market for this kind of profligate waste collapses, you can be sure it is going to collapse all over the world.

Most of the Bloomberg story is taken up by efforts by the writers to slap gobs of lipstick in a pig of a foundering energy transition. But Gupta really gives the game away late in the piece when he warns he’ll only invest in companies with widening margins and strong growth. Hell, even BP has finally figured out that such metrics do not apply to wind, solar, and battery companies - you can bet someone as astute as Gupta knows this, too.

Bloomberg’s writers also feel compelled to give a nod to this reality in this sentence:

In recent years, however, such performance metrics have eluded key corners of the transition economy, with traditional green stocks like Orsted A/S suffering huge setbacks.

That’s some serious understatement right there. It’s priceless, really.

WINNING. It never gets old.

That is all.