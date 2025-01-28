OPINIONUNITED NATIONS

10 hours ago

Eric Worrall

Essay by Eric Worrall

Maybe they never needed government money after all.

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg to fund UN climate change body after US exits Paris Agreement

The core of the UNFCCC’s budget comes from its almost 200 member countries.

One of President Donald Trump’s first moves in office this week was to withdraw the US from the Paris Agreement, as he did the first time he was President.

Just three days later, billionaire Michael Bloomberg stepped in to help the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) remain fully funded despite the US ending its international climate contributions.

Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor, a UN special envoy on climate change and, according to the Forbes’ global billionaires list, the 16th richest person in the world, announced his funding pledge on 23 January.

“From 2017 to 2020, during a period of federal inaction, cities, states, businesses, and the public rose to the challenge to uphold our nation’s commitments – and now, we are ready to do it again,” Bloomberg in a statement.

