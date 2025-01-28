Bloomberg Steps In to Privately Fund UN Climate Programmes
“Maybe they never needed government money after all.”
Bloomberg Steps In to Privately Fund UN Climate Programmes
Essay by Eric Worrall
Maybe they never needed government money after all.
Billionaire Michael Bloomberg to fund UN climate change body after US exits Paris Agreement
The core of the UNFCCC’s budget comes from its almost 200 member countries.
One of President Donald Trump’s first moves in office this week was to withdraw the US from the Paris Agreement, as he did the first time he was President.
Just three days later, billionaire Michael Bloomberg stepped in to help the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) remain fully funded despite the US ending its international climate contributions.
Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor, a UN special envoy on climate change and, according to the Forbes’ global billionaires list, the 16th richest person in the world, announced his funding pledge on 23 January.
…
“From 2017 to 2020, during a period of federal inaction, cities, states, businesses, and the public rose to the challenge to uphold our nation’s commitments – and now, we are ready to do it again,” Bloomberg in a statement.
…
Read more: https://www.euronews.com/green/2025/01/24/billionaire-michael-bloomberg-to-fund-un-climate-change-body-after-us-exits-paris-agreemen
Bloomberg paid a few UN invoices last time President Trump stopped climate payments, which led to Bloomberg sharing the honor of being appointed UN climate envoy with a Hollywood personality and a cartoon character.
I personally think Bloomberg’s generous willingness to replace government expenditures with his own cash, and his push to make funding of UN climate programmes a voluntary act of philanthropy for the wealthy is a settlement we can all support – a brilliant way to defuse political disagreements over appropriate use of public money.
Well done Michael Bloomberg.
And they are worried about Trump being an autocrat. Bloomberg proves just because you’re rich doesn’t mean you’re smart.
These elites are carrying out their agenda one way or another. It's like I'm watching kabuki theater, as they take turns.