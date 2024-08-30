Bloomberg writes, talk to renewable-energy execs for long enough and almost everyone will complain about the time it takes to get gov't permits to build their power plants. Unless you’re operating in Germany.

“We’re quite pleased,” said Karsten Brüggemann, vice president of Nordex Group, which manufactures wind turbines. Particularly since 2022, he said, Nordex has seen a rapid rise in the number of turbines deployed and future wind farms permitted.

Germany has been among the countries hardest hit by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which forced it to quickly wean itself off Russian gas. The urgency translated into building more import facilities for LNG, to speeding up renewable installations.

Solar and wind projects across Europe had at the time been stymied by bureaucracy. The time it took to get permits had doubled since 2017. In Germany, securing approvals for one 2022 project to erect three wind turbines required 36,000 pages of documentation printed out and handed to the authorities.

Since then, German red tape has been drastically reduced, according to interviews with renewable-energy execs. In just over two years, the country is now deploying more renewables than any other European peer.

“We are experiencing a significant increase in renewable electricity generation,” said Fiete Wulff, a spokesperson for Germany’s Federal Network Agency, which is responsible for regulating electricity and other markets.

How did that happen? The gov't attacked the problem in a systematic way and anchored the solutions in legislation.

One law designated clean-energy projects an “overriding public interest” that serves national security. Another required German states to allocate about 2% of their land for wind turbines. Further amendments cut the number of environmental assessments required to just one and simplified the previous double-tracked grid-planning process by removing an entire agency’s involvement.

Germany aims to get 80% of its electricity from renewables by 2030. That means it needs to deploy a lot more solar and wind power, while connecting them through longer transmission lines. The reforms so far have helped solar deployment in particular.

“Germany combines two things—a longstanding strategic approach and the recently developed strong economic opportunity of renewable deployment,” said Simon Müller of the think tank Agora Energiewende.

Our Take 1: Actually, there's a third thing that characterizes Germany—a weird underlying belief that anyone other than a handful of increasingly irrelevant elites cares anything about its carbon footprint... or its commitment to green this or that. Most of the world gives not a whit.

Our Take 2: Ironically, Germany would be better off if the permitting process for construction of these uber-expensive non-solutions to climate change had been slowed, rather than expedited.