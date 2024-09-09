Boost electrification, set up an European Energy Agency and lead negotiations on the 2040 climate target are some of the recommendations made by Bruegel researchers today (September 4) in an advice document to the new European Commission.

The advice is intended to help the incoming EU executive achieve its plan to reach climate neutrality by 2050, with researchers claiming that a dedicated energy agency would provide better data for policymakers and investors to better understand Europe’s energy transition since “the pace of decarbonisation has not been fast enough”.

Other key actions suggested include investment promotion, especially in grids and infrastructure, a call backed by the EU power sector which warned energy ministers in May that the EU goal of reaching ‘net-zero’ emissions could be at risk unless the equivalent of 0.4% of GDP is pumped into upgrading electricity distribution systems.

Bruegel researchers also insist on the importance of safeguarding biodiversity, water security, resource efficiency and pollution reduction — proposals aligned with today’s announcement of the Strategic Dialogue for Agriculture by European Commission’s President Ursula von der Leyen, where the EU executive announced an increased budget for various environmental measures and resourcing for the implementation of the Nature Restoration Law.

“Let's hope that President von der Leyen will show the courage to embrace it and act on it,” said Ariel Brunner, regional director at BirdLife Europe in a reaction posted on LinkedIn.

Bruegel’s researchers urged the upcoming energy, environment and climate Commissioners to “lay the foundations for a ‘Fit for 90’ package”, by proposing policy measures to further reduce CO2 by 90% compared to 1990 levels, and to tackle emissions in agriculture and land use.

During a visit to Brussels on Tuesday (September 3) calling on financing for water resilience, Portuguese Energy Minister Maria da Graça Carvalho told Euronews the key word for the upcoming EU term is “to implement, transpose and execute.”

“We have created directives for energy efficiency, renewables, transport, air and sea transport, long-haul transport. Everything that can be thought of is legislated,” Carvalho said.

Cornelia Maarfield, head of energy, at the NGO Climate Action Network (CAN) Europe, urged the next policy cycle to deliver ambitious policies and robust implementation leading to a “rapid, equitable, and sustainable transition from fossil fuels, to 100% renewable energy by 2040 at the latest.”

“The new Commission needs to lead a transformative shift towards accelerated climate action … This direction is crucial for the EU to secure an energy transformation that aligns with science and maximises benefits for people and the planet,” said Maarfield.