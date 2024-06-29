Boy Atop the World’s Tallest Building

For my son Rick

After his virgin flight alone,

he proudly proclaimed: “I flew

a DC 10 and I rode in first class,

because it was a Luxury Liner.”

His seven year old logic was impeccable.

Driving down the KennedyExpressway,

I recite the names of the Chicago Skyline.

“There’s the Hancock Building with black

cross-your-heart girding

and funny little feelers blinking red.

The First National Bank is a white column,

city-centered against the dusking sky,

And the Sears Tower standing tall,

Rick, the world’s tallest building.”

I take Lake Shore Drive South,

dodging potholes and a flood

of questions about the Sears Tower.

“Could we go see it?

Could we go to the top?

How high is it?

Can I see it again, Dad?

We drive to the South 55th Street Point,

We look back downtown now Christmas lit.

I plan our assault on the Tower,

And he dreams his tallest dream.

Steve Heins, 1978