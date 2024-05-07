Boy atop the World’s Tallest Building

For my son, Rick

After his first flight alone (from Phoenix),

he proudly proclaims: “I flew in a DC 10

and I rode in first class,

because it was a luxury liner.”

His seven year old logic was impeccable.

Driving down the Kennedy Expressway from the airport,

I recite the names of the Chicago skyline:

“There’s the Hancock Building with black

cross-your-heart girding and those funny

little feelers on top blinking red.

There’s the First National Bank, the white column

against the Lake Michigan sky

and the Sears Tower standing tall,

Rick, the world’s tallest building.”

I take the Lake Drive south,

dodging the potholes and Rick’s blizzard

of questions about the Sears Tower.

"Could we see it?

Could we go to the top?

How high is it?

Can I see it again, Dad?"

Next day, I take him to the Southside 55th Street Park.

From the Point, we look north toward downtown:

Chicago is still Christmas lit.

That night, I plan our assault on the Tower

And he dreams his tallest dreams.

Steve Heins