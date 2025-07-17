California releases Little Hoover Commission’s report, titled Fire on the Mountain

Rethinking Forest Management in the Sierra Nevada

By Stephen Heins

The Little Hoover Commission’s report, titled Fire on the Mountain: Rethinking Forest Management in the Sierra Nevada, was released in February 2018 as an independent review of California’s forest policies amid escalating wildfire risks. The Milton Marks Commission on California State Government Organization and Economy—commonly known as the Little Hoover Commission—is a bipartisan oversight body tasked with evaluating state programs for efficiency and effectiveness. This study, initiated in January 2017, responded to an unprecedented tree mortality crisis, with over 129 million dead trees attributed to drought, bark beetle infestations, and decades of fire suppression policies that had allowed forests to become unnaturally dense and fuel-laden. The report painted a dire picture of California’s Sierra Nevada forests reaching a “breaking point,” exacerbated by climate change, historical mismanagement, and insufficient resources for restoration.

Key Findings and Recommendations

The report’s core argument was that California’s forests had been mismanaged for over a century, shifting from a natural regime of frequent, low-intensity fires to one of aggressive suppression, which increased fuel loads and wildfire severity. It highlighted how this, combined with climate-driven factors like prolonged droughts, had led to catastrophic outcomes, including the deaths of millions of trees and heightened risks to communities, water supplies, and ecosystems. The Commission criticized the fragmented oversight among federal, state, and private landowners, noting that while the U.S. Forest Service manages about 57% of California’s 33 million acres of forestland, state and local governments handle only 3%, with the remainder in private hands.

Recommendations called for a “transformational culture change” in forest management practices. These included:

• Scaling up prescribed burns, mechanical thinning, and other fuel reduction treatments to restore ecological balance.

• Increase state investment in bioenergy facilities to utilize woody biomass from forest thinning, turn waste into renewable energy, and create economic incentives for management.

• Enhancing collaboration between federal and state agencies, including streamlining permitting under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) to accelerate projects.

• Building workforce capacity for forest restoration and emphasizing proactive, science-based strategies to achieve long-term resilience. The report urged abandoning the “suppression-only” mindset, advocating for policies that allow more controlled fires to mimic natural processes.

Aftermath and Implementation

The report’s release coincided with California’s devastating 2018 wildfire season, including the Camp Fire, which amplified its urgency and influenced public discourse. It drew responses from stakeholders like the California Forestry Association, which acknowledged the need for better management but emphasized challenges in implementation. Governor Gavin Newsom’s administration referenced the report in subsequent wildfire strategies, leading to initiatives like the 2021 California Wildfire and Forest Resilience Action Plan, which incorporated expanded prescribed burns and fuel treatments. Legislative efforts followed, including bills to promote forest bioenergy and workforce development for restoration projects. By 2020, the Commission noted in its biennial review that California had begun addressing overgrown forests but stressed that progress was slow due to regulatory hurdles and funding gaps.

Public and political reactions were polarized, particularly during the 2020 wildfires, where debates on X (formerly Twitter) often devolved into blame-shifting between state and federal responsibilities. Critics accused state leaders like Newsom of mismanagement, while others pointed to federal oversight failures under the Trump administration, which withheld aid amid partisan disputes. Environmental groups raised concerns that the report’s emphasis on thinning could enable excessive logging, echoing earlier critiques of a 1994 Little Hoover report on timber harvest plans.

By 2023-2024, follow-up assessments showed mixed results. The Commission’s biennial report acknowledged “some progress” in implementing recommendations, such as increased fuel reduction projects and bioenergy incentives. Still, Californiacontinued to rank poorly nationwide for forest health due to persistent challenges like workforce shortages and regulatory delays. A 2023 Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission evaluation highlighted barriers to scaling restoration efforts, including funding and permitting issues. The report’s influence extended to related crises, such as California’s 2024 property insurance meltdown, where poor forest management was linked to heightened wildfire risks, driving up premiums and insurer exits.

In May 2024, the Commission recommended CEQA reforms to expedite environmental reviews for forest projects, building on the 2018 findings.

As of mid-2025, discussions persist, with recent X posts reaffirming the report’s call for proactive management amid ongoing fires. While the report spurred policy shifts and greater awareness, critics argue that implementation has been inadequate, leaving forests vulnerable and contributing to broader issues like water quality degradation and economic burdens. Overall, it remains a benchmark for reform, but full realization requires sustained federal-state collaboration and funding to break the cycle of mismanagement.