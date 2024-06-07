Californians Have Become Sacrificial Lambs To The Dems’ Crazy, Costly Energy Schemes

by Ronald Stein, P.E.

23 seconds ago

in Green Energy, News and Opinion

Reading Time: 4 mins read

A A

0

California is obsessed with the concept that JUST electricity from wind turbines and solar panels can replace fossil fuels. [emphasis, links added]

The state’s policymakers are oblivious to the reality that wind and solar can ONLY generate “electricity” as they CANNOT make any products for society.

Energy literacy starts with the knowledge that crude oil is the basis of our materialistic society. Conversations are needed to discuss the difference between just “ELECTRICITY” from renewables and the “PRODUCTS” that are the basis of society’s materialistic world.

All the parts for wind turbines and solar panels are themselves MADE from oil derivatives and only generate occasional electricity from favorable weather conditions; they manufacture NOTHING for society.

California remains intent on following Germany’s “green” Energiewende” plan, which has German consumers paying the highest electricity prices in the world.

The California population of 39 million represents only about 0.5% of the world’s population of eight billion. The other 99.5% are mostly in poorer developing countries with minuscule environmental policies to limit their emissions.

Germans have been forced to come to grips with the sober electricity of its Green Revolution that has made their electricity prices among the world’s highest, so it’s no wonder that the country’s economy is hemorrhaging economically, and companies are shutting down and moving out.

Since all hospitals, airports, communication systems, militaries, planes, trains, and vehicles are based on products that did not exist before the 1800s and are now made from fossil fuels, Governor Newsom will not discuss his plan to support a supply chain of the products and fuels demanded by today’s materialistic society and economy as America reduces its dependency on crude oil.

Governor Newsom will never discuss how to maintain the supply chain of cost-effective PRODUCTS that are essential to the materialistic demands for human flourishing.

California policymakers pursuing net-zero emissions are oblivious to the reality that wind turbines and solar panels do different things than crude oil.Thus, mandatory emissions to achieve net zero is a fool’s game.

Latinos make up about half of Californians living in poverty despite being less than 40% of the population. By comparison, about 10% of white Californians live in poverty.

For the growing poverty of the State of California, a state that only represents 0.5% of the world’s population, California continues to demand that its residents continue to “pay” for green policies to set an example for the 99.5% of the world’s eight billion who do NOT live in California.

Affordable and reliable electricity is of major importance to the poor because they spend the largest percentage of their income on electricity and fuels and are harmed the most by high energy prices. Green policies are the primary cause for the escalating California electricity and fuel prices.

ELECTRICITY:

Over the last two decades, the state retired 11 coal-fired power plants providing continuous uninterruptible electricity.

The San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station closed in 2013, which also provided continuous, uninterruptible electricity.

Today, California imports more electricity than any other US state, more than twice the amount of Virginia, the second largest importer of electricity. California typically receives between one-fifth and one-third of its electricity supply from outside of the state.

Electricity prices have increased more than 98% over the last 15 years.

The Diablo Canyon Power Plant, the state’s last nuclear plant, which also provides continuous uninterruptible electricity, has been scheduled for closure.

FUEL:

California drivers pay 40% more than the national average. Higher gasoline taxes and a shortage of local refineries also factor into the high prices.

By continually decreasing in-state oil production, Newsom continues to force California, the 4th largest economy in the world, to be the only state in contiguous America that imports most of its crude oil feedstock to refineries from foreign countries. That dependence, via maritime transportation from foreign nations for the state’s crude oil energy demands, has increased imported crude oil from 5 percent in 1992 to almost 60 percent today of total consumption.

NATURAL GAS:

Prices are high because the state has long discouraged local production (like the state’s success at discouraging oil production), importing more than 90% of its natural gas from other states. There is also a shortage of natural gas storage facilities.

With the average debt in this country greater than $100,000 per person (across credit cards, mortgages, auto loans, and student loans), and with more than half of Americans living paycheck to paycheck, society is facing an unsustainable problem where those “financially challenged” will never pay off their continuously increasing debt.

Top image by Jose Miguel Sanchez/iStock

Read rest at America Out Loud