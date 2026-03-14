The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Unlearn's avatar
Unlearn
5h

I believe in state sovereingty and federal govt staying out of each state's business as much as possible, though that gets less by the day.

California is marching towards 2030 policy and standards which is how we'll all look like soon. National security is how they exert more control on us

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stephen Heins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture