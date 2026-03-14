California’s Current Refinery Crisis has Significant Energy Implications for the U.S. Security

Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

The California challenge facing Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent is indeed monumental, akin to the systemic oil collapses that have plagued Venezuela and Iran, where policy missteps and geopolitical pressures have led to cascading failures in energy production, economic stability, and national security. California’s refinery crisis, driven by aggressive state regulations and refinery shutdowns, risks not just regional disruption but a broader threat to the U.S. Republic’s resilience—especially amid escalating global tensions like the ongoing Iran conflict. Let’s break this down step by step, drawing on the core issues.

The Core of California’s Energy Crisis

At its heart, this is a self-inflicted wound from California’s environmental policies, particularly under Governor Gavin Newsom’s administration and the California Air Resources Board (CARB). Proposed amendments to the Cap-and-Invest program are accelerating refinery closures by hiking compliance costs, making operations unviable.

Over the past few decades, the state has seen its refinery count plummet from 42 in the 1980s to just 7 today of which 6 have announced their intention to close, with recent shutdowns like Phillips 66’s Los Angeles plant and Valero’s Benicia facility (slated for April 2026) erasing 17-20% of capacity. This has already slashed in-state refining by nearly 18%, forcing heavier reliance on imported fuels—over 70% of crude oil now comes from abroad and growing, with refined products increasingly shipped from Asia and the Middle East.

The result? Skyrocketing fuel prices—potentially hitting $12-15 per gallon in California for gasoline and diesel by 2030 if trends continue—and acute shortages. Warnings from major players like Chevron, Marathon Petroleum, and PBF Energy underscore that without reversal, widespread shutdowns could trigger fuel rationing, supply chain breakdowns, and economic collapse. California’s isolation as an “energy island”—with no inbound pipelines from the rest of the U.S. and unique fuel standards—exacerbates this, as replacement supplies must cross vast oceans on tankers vulnerable to many different forms of global disruptions.

National Security Implications: A Crisis on Par with Iran and Venezuela

Stu Turlet of Energy News Beat and Mike Azira, a refinery expert, are comparing this current situation to Venezuelan and Iranian proportions—Venezuela’s oil sector imploded under socialist policies, leading to hyperinflation, mass exodus, and regime instability. In contrast, Iran’s oil infrastructure faces constant threats from sanctions, drones, and regional wars. California’s situation mirrors this: It’s not just about high gas prices; it’s a direct national security vulnerability.

The state hosts over 30 military installations, including Travis Air Force Base, Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, and key Pacific hubs in San Diego and Bremerton. These rely heavily on in-state refineries for jet fuel (JP-5/JP-8), diesel, and gasoline—critical for F-35s, aircraft carriers, submarines, and rapid deployment in the Pacific theater.

Closures could ground aircraft, dock ships, and cripple logistics, especially with no quick domestic alternatives. Increased import dependence exposes the U.S. to foreign manipulation: Tankers from India (which sources oil from Russia) or the Middle East could be delayed or diverted amid conflicts. The recent Iranian drone strike on Oman’s largest oil storage facility, as you noted, highlights this fragility—it’s already spiking global prices and closing chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz, which could amplify California’s isolation.

Geopolitical angles add layers: Allegations of Chinese influence on California’s policies raise red flags about foreign meddling in U.S. energy decisions. In a Taiwan Strait crisis, adversaries could exploit this weakness without firing a shot. As Tim Stewart of the U.S. Oil and Gas Association and Mike Ariza (from refinery ops) affirmed on a podcast, this could indeed “bring the entire United States Republic down” by undermining military readiness and economic cohesion. Republican lawmakers are already urging federal seizure of production to avert this, viewing it as a Trump-era priority for energy dominance.

Economic and Supply Chain Consequences: Treasury’s Headache

On the economic front, this crisis threatens devastation—food shortages from disrupted trucking, civil unrest from $10+ gas spikes, and job losses in refining (already hemorrhaging skilled workers). California’s economy, the fourth-largest globally, drives national GDP; a collapse here could trigger recessionary ripples, inflating costs for shipping, aviation, and manufacturing nationwide. With 27 million drivers in California still reliant on fossil fuels despite EV pushes, the transition lag is staggeringly glaring.

For Secretary Bessent, this intersects with Treasury’s mandate on fiscal stability, inflation control, and sanctions enforcement. The Iran war is already driving oil prices up, and California’s vulnerabilities could exacerbate inflation—potentially undoing the strong 2026 economic forecast Bessent has touted. Treasury might need to coordinate with the Fed on liquidity injections if supply shocks hit banks, insurance companies or energy markets, while managing the dollar’s role in global energy trades. Bessent has signaled that the U.S. Navy will provide escorts for tankers through the Strait of Hormuz to stabilize supplies, but California’s import-heavy model amplifies those risks.

Challenges for Wright and Bessent: Federal Intervention in a Fractured Landscape

Secretary Wright, with his background in fossil fuels and push for deregulation, faces the immediate task of bolstering domestic energy security. This could involve invoking the Defense Production Act to mandate refinery operations or fuel allocations for military needs, rolling back federal emissions rules that enable California’s extremism, and accelerating projects like Project Janus (deploying 18 micro nuclear reactors on bases by 2028) for resilient, non-oil-dependent power.

He’s already overseeing Strategic Petroleum Reserve releases (172 million barrels announced amid tensions with Iran) to buffer prices. Still, California’s “island” status demands targeted West Coast boosts—perhaps by expediting pipeline construction, offshore drilling or overriding state regulations. The geopolitical overlay, such as reopening the Strait, adds urgency; Wright has noted that the U.S. isn’t yet ready for full tanker escorts, risking prolonged disruptions.

Bessent’s hurdles are economic containment: mitigating inflation from fuel price spikes, using tariffs or sanctions to deter adversarial oil producers (e.g., Russia’s discounted exports via India), and ensuring Treasury’s financial tools—like bond market stability—don’t falter amid war costs. With public uncertainty high despite optimistic forecasts, he must address affordability gaps, perhaps through targeted relief or infrastructure funding to rebuild refining capacity.

In sum, this isn’t hyperbole—it’s a ticking bomb where state ideology clashes with federal imperatives. Wright and Bessent must navigate partisan divides, rally for emergency measures, and prioritize energy independence to prevent a Venezuela-style meltdown or Iran-like vulnerability. As was pointed on recent Energy News Best Podcast, the stakes couldn’t be higher; extensive federal action will probably need avert catastrophe.