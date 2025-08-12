“California's government plans to shut down a safe, reliable nuclear power plant - Diablo Canyon Power Plant (DCPP) in 2030”, Gene Nelson, Ph.D. CGNP Senior Legal Researcher and President
“I was interested in your President's Column on page 13 in August 2025 American Nuclear Society (ANS) Nuclear News, "Building momentum for a stronger ANS." You discuss developing international link…”
Dear ANS President "Hash" M. Hashemian:
I was interested in your President's Column on page 13 in the August 2025 American Nuclear Society (ANS) Nuclear News, "Building momentum for a stronger ANS." You discuss developing international linkages to the ANS.
I strongly urge you to contact Span's Foro Nuclear. (Nuclear Forum) Their bilingual website is https://www.foronuclear.org/en/ Searching the Nuclear News website shows 145 results for "Foro Nuclear." Spain faces the same problem as California in the United States. California's government plans to shut down a safe, reliable nuclear power plant - Diablo Canyon Power Plant (DCPP) in 2030 to satisfy Leftist ideology that solar, wind, and hydroelectricity can power a modern industrial society. Such an ideologically-driven approach defies the laws of physics and engineering!
Spain is facing the same problem with their PSOE (Socialist coalition government) demanding that all seven of Spain's essential nuclear reactors be needlessly shut down by 2035.
This approach of the political Left is harmful to society, as the 28 April 2025 Iberian Peninsula blackout that killed at least 11 in the Iberian Peninsula shows. The economic harms caused by the blackout from lost productivity and damages to production equipment are denominated in billions of U.S. dollars.
The nuclear professionals of Foro Nuclear are working to reverse the proposed nuclear shutdown, just like groups such as Californians for Green Nuclear Power (CGNP) are advocating for DCPP extended operations in California.
CGNP can supply considerable additional background on request. Our GreenNUKE Substack contains many relevant articles.
I've copied Pilar Sanchez, who is the Foro Nuclear contact person.
Sincerely,
Gene Nelson, Ph.D. CGNP Senior Legal Researcher and President (Lifetime emeritus ANS member.)
Californians for Green Nuclear Power, Inc. (CGNP)
1375 East Grand Ave Ste 103 #523
Arroyo Grande, CA 93420-2421
(805) 363 - 4697 cell
Government@CGNP.org email
https://CGNP.org
website
Substack
BOTTOMLINE: “The nuclear professionals of Foro Nuclear are working to reverse the proposed nuclear shutdown, just like groups such as Californians for Green Nuclear Power (CGNP) are advocating for DCPP extended operations in California.”
CA and their legislators continue to show just how to NOT run a state. That the legislators/Governor etc get elected tells me that there are either a bunch of REALLY stupid people, a lot of paid voters or just plain old fraud. Whichever it is needs to stop. Other states have copied CA in many ways, this needs to stop also. VA passed the VCEA in an attempt to copy CAs green policy... it will destroy what was once a prosperous state, that people flocked to because of the beautiful mountains, lovely lakes and other attributes. Those are quickly being destroyed.
On August 12, 2025, CGNP learned their request to include a proposal for Diablo Canyon Power Plant to be properly compensated for supplying synchronous grid inertia (SGI) to the California power grid was denied. by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC.)
As CGNP noted in," Why is Grid Inertia Important? Without sufficient synchronous grid inertia, the grid becomes unstable and a blackout occurs" https://greennuke.substack.com/p/why-is-grid-inertia-important supplying SGI is an essential grid reliability service. In California, SGI can come from in-state nuclear and combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plants and from out-of-state coal-fired power plants.
CGNP wanted to obtain this change while the memory of the April 28, 2025 Iberian Peninsula Blackout which killed at least 11 was still fresh in people's minds. CGNP will have to persist in the face of the CPUC's dogmatic opposition to Diablo Canyon Power Plant's extended operations.