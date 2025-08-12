The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Mc's avatar
Mary Mc
6h

CA and their legislators continue to show just how to NOT run a state. That the legislators/Governor etc get elected tells me that there are either a bunch of REALLY stupid people, a lot of paid voters or just plain old fraud. Whichever it is needs to stop. Other states have copied CA in many ways, this needs to stop also. VA passed the VCEA in an attempt to copy CAs green policy... it will destroy what was once a prosperous state, that people flocked to because of the beautiful mountains, lovely lakes and other attributes. Those are quickly being destroyed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
11m

On August 12, 2025, CGNP learned their request to include a proposal for Diablo Canyon Power Plant to be properly compensated for supplying synchronous grid inertia (SGI) to the California power grid was denied. by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC.)

As CGNP noted in," Why is Grid Inertia Important? Without sufficient synchronous grid inertia, the grid becomes unstable and a blackout occurs" https://greennuke.substack.com/p/why-is-grid-inertia-important supplying SGI is an essential grid reliability service. In California, SGI can come from in-state nuclear and combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plants and from out-of-state coal-fired power plants.

CGNP wanted to obtain this change while the memory of the April 28, 2025 Iberian Peninsula Blackout which killed at least 11 was still fresh in people's minds. CGNP will have to persist in the face of the CPUC's dogmatic opposition to Diablo Canyon Power Plant's extended operations.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture