Dear ANS President "Hash" M. Hashemian:

I was interested in your President's Column on page 13 in the August 2025 American Nuclear Society (ANS) Nuclear News, "Building momentum for a stronger ANS." You discuss developing international linkages to the ANS.

I strongly urge you to contact Span's Foro Nuclear. (Nuclear Forum) Their bilingual website is https://www.foronuclear.org/en/ Searching the Nuclear News website shows 145 results for "Foro Nuclear." Spain faces the same problem as California in the United States. California's government plans to shut down a safe, reliable nuclear power plant - Diablo Canyon Power Plant (DCPP) in 2030 to satisfy Leftist ideology that solar, wind, and hydroelectricity can power a modern industrial society. Such an ideologically-driven approach defies the laws of physics and engineering!

Spain is facing the same problem with their PSOE (Socialist coalition government) demanding that all seven of Spain's essential nuclear reactors be needlessly shut down by 2035.

This approach of the political Left is harmful to society, as the 28 April 2025 Iberian Peninsula blackout that killed at least 11 in the Iberian Peninsula shows. The economic harms caused by the blackout from lost productivity and damages to production equipment are denominated in billions of U.S. dollars.

The nuclear professionals of Foro Nuclear are working to reverse the proposed nuclear shutdown, just like groups such as Californians for Green Nuclear Power (CGNP) are advocating for DCPP extended operations in California.

CGNP can supply considerable additional background on request. Our GreenNUKE Substack contains many relevant articles.

I've copied Pilar Sanchez, who is the Foro Nuclear contact person.

Sincerely,

Gene Nelson, Ph.D. CGNP Senior Legal Researcher and President

Californians for Green Nuclear Power, Inc. (CGNP)

1375 East Grand Ave Ste 103 #523

Arroyo Grande, CA 93420-2421

(805) 363 - 4697 cell

Government@CGNP.org email



https://CGNP.org

website



Substack

