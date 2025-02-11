California's grid batteries have turned out to be a risky and toxic business, prone to catastrophic failures. Last summer in San Diego, three of these grid power packs went up in smoke (https://lnkd.in/dc345mc2), and just a few weeks ago, California experienced another dramatic battery fire at the Moss Landing plant. The disaster caused widespread concern among residents and raising serious concerns about the environmental and health impacts of this technology.

The fire, which burned for days in January 2025, involved around 100,000 lithium-ion battery modules. This incident released heavy metals like cobalt, nickel, copper, and manganese into the air, soil, and water, contaminating a large area permanently. Unlike radiation, chemical contamination doesn't decay over time, and the toxicity levels remain indefinitely. 👉https://lnkd.in/gQWFQpN3

The fallout? Residents suffered from headaches, sore throats, and breathing issues, leading to evacuations and concerns about long-term health problems and premature deaths.

Preliminary soil tests detected elevated levels of heavy metals, with samples showing concentrations far exceeding federal safety guidelines. These findings have raised concerns about the impact on the agriculture industry, particularly for farmworkers who may be exposed to contaminated soil, and also about the produce coming from California.

This incident puts a spotlight on lithium-ion technology, which was supposed to be the hero resolving the issues caused by the uncontrolled deployment of unreliable solar power in California's power grid. Instead, it's now generating additional issues. Does it sound familiar? 👉https://lnkd.in/g-YRsj_8

Local officials and lawmakers are considering stricter regulations and greater community input in the permitting process for such facilities. Consequently, California officials are enacting an emergency moratorium on new Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) 👉 https://lnkd.in/gRBmRKPk

Meanwhile, residents and farmworkers remain anxious about the potential long-term health, environmental, and economic consequences of grid battery fires.

So, while we're all for ditching fossil fuels, maybe it's time to take a look at the tried-and-true clean options like nuclear, geothermal, or hydroelectric power. Countries like Norway, Sweden, France, and Iceland have been rocking these methods for ages, enjoying stable, affordable energy with a much kinder environmental and carbon footprint than solar, wind, or batteries.

The question now is, can we learn from this and use safer, smarter and proven ways to power a clean future?