The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
1h

Our governments have been spraying our forests with Glysophate aka a desiccant as tracked by an advocacy group since 2021.

https://lawyerlisa.substack.com/p/canada-on-fire-part-3-most-important

It's produce the climate weather hoax and then spend ginormous amounts.

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Clean Texas Skies's avatar
Clean Texas Skies
1h

Firestorms as a Weapon U.S. Military Exposed. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4qLFljkMRQI&source_ve_path=MjM4NTE&embeds_referring_euri=https%3A%2F%2Fgeoengineeringwatch.org%2F&themeRefresh=1

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