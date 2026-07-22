Carbon Credits: MIT Confirms It — Different Prices for the Same “Commodity” Means This Isn’t Trading, It’s the Greater Fool Theory in a Green Tuxedo

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

How can this be right?

Different prices for the same commodity. Identical carbon credits — each supposedly representing one ton of CO2 reduced, avoided, or removed — selling for anywhere from a few cents to more than $100. And the buyer’s identity explains 62% of the price difference.

This isn’t a market. This is the greater fool theory with better PR.

A brand-new MIT Sloan School of Management study, released July 20, 2026, looked at more than 7,200 real transactions from 2018 through 2024 on a major carbon credit exchange. The data covered roughly 11% of the global voluntary carbon market by dollar value. The researchers didn’t mince words: who buys the credit matters far more than the actual climate performance behind it.

The 20 largest purchasers paid 16% to 23% less than everyone else. Financial services and consumer goods companies routinely paid 9% to 22% premiums over industrial manufacturers. Buyers from wealthier countries paid more. And here’s the part that should make any serious person pause: higher prices frequently bought weaker climate impact, not stronger.

Forest protection projects and clean cookstove distributions — often rated poorly by independent assessors for real, additional, permanent emissions reductions — sold for two to more than four times the price of more straightforward industrial efficiency or waste management projects. The premium survived even after major investigative reporting exposed serious quality problems with many forest credits. Companies that had signed public climate pledges and science-based targets did not pay more for better credits. They just paid.

MIT’s own principal research scientist on the work put it plainly: buyers are often purchasing the story and the co-benefits, not the verifiable ton of carbon. Super pollutants that deliver real reductions trade cheaper because “the story is not as nice.”

This is a financial embarrassment dressed up as climate progress.

In any actual commodity market — oil, wheat, copper, natural gas, steel — equivalent units trade within a relatively narrow band once you adjust for location, quality specs, and timing. The price reflects real marginal cost and real marginal value. Standardized contracts work because the thing being traded has physical reality and measurable performance. Carbon credits in the voluntary market have none of that discipline.

The same credit can be sold at wildly different prices depending on whether the buyer is a giant corporation with negotiating leverage, a financial firm chasing ESG optics, a consumer goods company burnishing its brand, or an industrial operator who actually feels the cost in the real economy.

That is not price discovery. That is narrative pricing. It is status consumption with extra steps. And it reveals the voluntary carbon market for what it has become: a fragmented, broker-heavy bazaar where the “product” is an intangible claim layered with feel-good co-benefits, sold in an environment of asymmetric information and weak standardization.

The greater fool dynamic is obvious once you see it. A project developer or broker sells a credit with a compelling story. A larger or more reputation-sensitive buyer pays a premium because it fits their deck, their fund criteria, or their internal targets. The next buyer in line — perhaps smaller, later to the game, or more eager to signal virtue — pays even more.

The actual environmental integrity of the underlying project often has little to do with the price paid. The MIT numbers make that measurable.

This should be a flashing red light for anyone still pretending that scaling voluntary offsets and carbon pricing mechanisms can carry the weight of serious climate or energy policy. If the price of a credit is driven more by who signs the check than by verifiable performance, then using that price as a signal for investment, regulation, taxation, or corporate mandates is building policy on quicksand.

The Social Cost of Carbon was already the most imprecise accounting exercise in modern policy. Now we have hard evidence that even the “market” price of a credit is heavily contaminated by buyer psychology and marketing departments.

Real emissions reductions that matter at scale come from deploying better technology in energy production and industrial processes, not from trading certificates whose value floats with the buyer’s willingness to pay for a story.

The biggest, most durable climate and development wins still come from the same fundamentals we have been saying for twenty-five-plus years: abundant, affordable, reliable energy that powers human flourishing. That means nuclear and advanced nuclear, natural gas where it makes economic sense, coal with modern controls where it remains competitive, genuine efficiency gains, and innovation that actually pencils out without permanent subsidies.

In the developing world — especially sub-Saharan Africa and parts of South Asia — the urgent need is not more offset projects sold to Western buyers. It is modern energy infrastructure: reliable power for hospitals, schools, factories, irrigation, and clean cooking that does not rely on wood or dung.

Real humanism means treating those nations as partners in building prosperity, not as suppliers of cheap narrative credits or objects of symbolic charity. Energy poverty is a human crisis. Performative offsets that let wealthy institutions feel virtuous while the lights stay off or the cookstove remains smoky are not a solution; they are a distraction with extra ledgers.

Here in Midwest manufacturing heartland, we see the practical cost of these games. Energy prices that are inflated by compliance theater, virtue premiums, and unreliable mandates hit real companies, real workers, and real families. We do not trade in atmospheric indulgences. We make things that have to compete in the actual world. When financial engineering and narrative pricing start driving energy and industrial policy, the people who pay are the ones furthest from the conference rooms and ESG summits.

The MIT Sloan findings are not a surprise to those who have watched this market operate. They are, however, useful documentation from a source that cannot easily be dismissed as “denial.” Buyer identity dominating price for a supposedly standardized environmental commodity is not a feature. It is proof that the voluntary carbon market, as currently constituted, does not function like the commodity market its advocates claim. It functions more like a market in differentiated stories and reputational services.

We can do better than this. Transparent, voluntary action on genuinely high-quality projects is one thing. Pretending that scaling a market where price is detached from performance will deliver efficient, large-scale decarbonization is something else entirely.

The data now confirm what common sense and engineering reality have been telling us: real progress comes from abundance, innovation, and competitive deployment of all viable energy sources — not from financial instruments whose primary variable is who is willing to pay the most for the nicest story.

That is not the greater fool theory. That is how actual markets and actual human progress have always worked.