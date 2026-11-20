Carbon Offset Trading: An Environmental Fiction Without Measurement or Verification

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Contributing Writer for Master Resources, Blogger on Substack (stephenheins@substack.com)

Carbon offset trading has never made any sense. Without a rigorous accounting system to measure, verify, or confirm the current details of the offsets being sold, the Offset Emissions Marketplace is just an environmental fiction. What exactly is being bought or sold? How much? And does any of it actually exist in the atmosphere rather than on paper?

A May 2026 Bloomberg investigation put the question in sharp relief. Companies in at least nine European countries bought carbon credits from Chinese projects that appear not to exist or were verified by an auditor-turned-developer who treated the two jobs as a revolving door.

This is not a new problem. It is the predictable result of building markets on claims that cannot be measured with the precision markets require.

What Successful Emissions Trading Actually Looked Like

In a November 2007 Brookings commentary, Urjit R. Patel laid out the basic economic case for a common carbon price: abatement should continue until marginal costs equal marginal benefits, and a consistent price across countries and sectors finds the cheapest reductions.

He noted that the U.S. Acid Rain Program, launched in 1995, successfully cut sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions that cause acid rain. Allocations there were set roughly 50 percent below baseline emissions. Monitoring was real. A tonne reduced in one place equaled a tonne reduced in another.

Patel was already skeptical about applying the same approach to carbon. He stressed that monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) rules are essential if a tonne is to equal a tonne. He observed that the early European Union Emissions Trading System (EU ETS), launched in 2005, allocated allowances only about 1 percent below business-as-usual projections.

The result was overallocation, not meaningful constraint. In dynamic economies, he warned, allocations could become barriers to new firms. Kyoto’s monitoring system was still unproven. Social-cost-of-carbon estimates already ranged from near zero to over $400 per tonne, with means around $30—hardly a stable foundation for early warnings proved durable.

The EU ETS: Overallocation, Windfalls, and Weak Constraints

The first phases of the EU ETS delivered exactly the outcome Patel flagged. Free allowances based on optimistic projections produced a surplus. Electricity generators received free permits and then passed the opportunity cost on to consumers, generating large windfall profits.

Energy-intensive industries later received more free allowances than they needed; studies estimate windfall profits in the tens of billions of euros between 2008 and 2019 from surplus permits, cheaper international offsets, and cost pass-through.

International credits, many from the Clean Development Mechanism, flooded the system, further depressing the price signal. Later reforms tightened the cap and moved power generators toward auctioning, but free allocation for industry to prevent “carbon leakage” continued. Recent deals have again expanded free allowances for energy-intensive sectors. The price signal has never been as clean or as binding as the theory promised, and the administrative complexity has been high.

Offsets: The Core Fiction

Offsets compound every problem of a domestic cap-and-trade system. They claim that a reduction somewhere else can substitute for a reduction here. That claim requires proving additionality (the reduction would not have happened anyway), permanence (it will last), no leakage (it does not simply move emissions elsewhere), accurate measurement, and no double-counting.

A 2024 meta-analysis in Nature Communications examined rigorous studies covering 2,346 projects and nearly a billion tonnes of claimed reductions. Less than 16 percent of the issued credits represented actual emission reductions. Cookstove projects achieved about 11 percent of claimed reductions; avoided deforestation about 25 percent; some industrial gas projects performed better, but wind-power projects showed no statistically significant additional reductions.

Other work has found similar patterns. Research on the Clean Development Mechanism in China’s manufacturing sector found that participating firms increased emissions by 49 percent over four years—the opposite of the projected 20 percent cut—producing a substantial global welfare loss.

Voluntary-market investigations, including of major rainforest credits, have repeatedly shown large-scale over-crediting. Australian “human-induced regeneration” projects have been criticized for generating credits from land that shows little actual increase in forest cover.

Auditors have not solved this. They are typically selected and paid by the project developers. A recent analysis of problematic Verra projects found that most of the registry’s certified auditors had signed off on at least one over-claimed project. The incentive structure favors rubber-stamping over hard scrutiny.

Chinese Projects and the European Market

The Bloomberg reporting on upstream emissions reduction (UER) credits illustrates the practical failure. Under a European scheme allowing energy companies to claim reductions from upstream oil and gas projects, roughly 180 projects, mostly in China, entered the system.

German authorities later flagged 45 as suspicious, overstated, or fake and withdrew or invalidated a substantial number of them. One firm and its network were linked to dozens of the flagged projects. Sites listed in documents showed no capture equipment; some projects appeared not to exist at all when reporters visited or when satellite and drone imagery was examined.

A verifier had rubber-stamped more than 20 projects later disqualified in Germany. Credits were sold into at least nine European countries. Estimates of the value involved have reached into the billions of euros in the German segment alone. Fraud investigations into auditors were closed for lack of evidence; under German law, the auditing firms themselves face limited criminal exposure.

China’s coordinate system (which introduces offsets from true GPS locations) and the opacity of some project documents made verification harder. Revolving doors between verification and project development further blurred accountability. Similar patterns have appeared in voluntary markets with Chinese rice projects and other categories.

These are not isolated “bad apples.” They are the predictable outcome when large sums of money rest on hard-to-measure claims in places with limited independent oversight, and when buyers have strong incentives to acquire the cheapest credits that regulators will accept.

What Is Actually Being Bought and Sold?

The answer, too often, is paper. A credit may represent a project that would have happened anyway, a temporary reduction, a calculation based on an inflated baseline, or, in the worst cases, a facility that does not perform the claimed work. Double-counting risks remain when host-country inventories and buyer claims are not rigorously aligned. Permanence is especially difficult for nature-based projects: trees burn, land-use policies change, and monitoring periods end.

The voluntary market has faced repeated quality crises. Compliance systems that import offsets inherit the same measurement problems. Even when average prices are low, the volume of low-integrity credits undermines any claim that the market is delivering reliable atmospheric outcomes.

Opportunity Costs and Energy Humanism

Money and policy attention spent on unverifiable offsets are money and attention not spent on reliable energy. Energy poverty still kills through indoor air pollution and constrains development.

Reliable, dispatchable power—nuclear, natural gas with modern controls, and coal where scrubbers and economics justify it—has historically lifted living standards far more effectively than paper reductions. Intermittent sources have roles where they are cost-competitive without subsidies, but they do not substitute for firm capacity.

A common price signal can, in principle, encourage efficiency. In practice, the offset layer has often enabled entities to avoid more stringent domestic reductions while claiming progress. In 2007, Patel was right that MRV is non-negotiable. Nearly two decades later, large segments of the offset market still fail that test.

Carbon offset trading, as currently practiced, remains an environmental fiction. Until there is transparent, independent, continuous measurement and verification that a tonne reduced is a tonne reduced—and that the reduction is additional, permanent, and not leaked—the marketplace cannot tell buyers what they are purchasing.

Markets that cannot answer that basic question do not serve human flourishing. They serve as vehicle for Greenwishing.