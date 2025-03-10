CCS is mostly an expensive failure designed to prolong the lifetime of the #oilandgas industry.

Gorgon in Western Australia is the world's largest carbon capture and storage (CCS) project. It was approved on the condition that it would capture 80% of the CO2 it removed from its reservoir on a 5-year rolling average from July 2016.

How has it performed since then?

➡️ The project was delayed and operations only started in mid-2019

➡️ To date it has only captured 44% of the CO2 removed between 2019 and 2024

➡️ Far from performance improving, it is actually getting worse. In FY2023-24 it only captured 30% of the CO2 removed from the reservoir.

And costs have increased, from an initial estimate of $70/tonne of CO2 captured, to over $200/tonne of CO2 captured.

Looking at total emissions from the Gorgon project (including Scope 1, 2 and 3), Chevron estimated these at 50 million tonnes of CO2-equivalent a year. In the 5 years since Gorgon CCS started operating it has captured about 10 MtCO2 - reducing Gorgon's total emissions from 250 MtCO2 to 240 MtCO2.

That's a mere 4% decrease.

And Gorgon is not alone. A review of 13 flagship CCS projects found that only three met their targets. Two of these are in Norway - Sleipner and Snøvit. They have also encountered unexpected geological problems highlighting a key issue: putting something back in the ground is more difficult than extracting it.

Ironically, the majority of the CO2 that is captured at CCS projects is used for Enhanced Oil Recovery, meaning it is injected into oil wells to extract more oil, which will lead to more emissions and defeats the object of capturing the CO2 in the first place.

Don't be fooled: CCS is not the climate panacea the fossil fuel industry would have you believe. It's mostly a distraction from the climate solutions that actually work.