The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Kris Martin's avatar
Kris Martin
10h

Well stated. I was an adult when I saw An Inconvenient Truth: educated, well-traveled, professionally successful, and reasonably well-adjusted. By the end of the movie, my spouse and I were thoroughly convinced that having kids was a Bad Idea. We were on board with abandoning fossil fuels and making all kinds of sacrifices to reduce our carbon footprint.

I can only imagine what children are absorbing from climate propaganda. I had the means to continue to educate myself, to understand that the energy transition being proposed had far-flung consequences and involved rapacious, amoral corporations who will stop at nothing to make a buck. Children have no such awareness or resources. When I see these corporations—and the NGOs that do their bidding—going into local schools to “educate” youngsters, I have to shudder.

It’s not just that we’re teaching kids ridiculous things. We’re teaching them to fear the future. Change is bad. The future is grim. Enough. As an adult, I know that change is change, and life tends to adapt.

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