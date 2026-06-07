China | The Haves and the Have-Nots: A Nation Divided by Politics and Algorithms

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

The narrative of China’s rise in the last three decades has been one of the most intoxicating and misunderstood economic stories of the last half-century. We’ve watched, often with a mix of awe and trepidation, as a nation once defined by rural collectivism transformed into the bloodless workshop for the world, and then, at a breakneck pace, into a high-tech and military power.

But as I look at the landscape today, the shiny skyscrapers of Shanghai and the sleek, AI-driven logistics centers of Shenzhen feel less like the culmination of a shared national dream and more like a enormous inhumane partition.

We are witnessing the emergence of a precarious, structural divide—one that pits a small, hyper-connected political elite of thousands against a vast, increasingly overlooked class of 1.4 billion.

The Illusion of Uniform Progress

For years, China’s propaganda of economic promise was for “common prosperity.” It was a seductive pitch to the outside world: if China grew its pie, eventually, everyone gets a slice. But look closely at the mechanics of the current transition, and you see that the pie isn’t just growing unevenly—it is being baked by different ingredients entirely.

On one side, you have the “haves”: a tiny segment of the urban population deeply integrated into the digital economy.

The political elite are the architects, the venture capitalists, the tech-sector middle class who live in a political ecosystem powered by mobile payments, algorithmic convenience, and global capital. For this small group, China is a frictionless, futuristic utopia.

On the other side are the “have-nots.” These are not robots, of course, but humans being treated with the cold, mechanical efficiency usually reserved for hardware. They are the delivery riders navigating the chaotic streets of Beijing and rural parts of China to beat a shrinking delivery timer.

They are the workers in “dark” factories where sensors optimize human presence; they are the rural migrants who have moved to the cities to service the appetites of the elite, all the while existing on the margins of the social safety net and, in fact, they have been locked inside during Covid.

The Algorithm as a Ceiling

What makes this modern inequality so insidious is that it is enforced by the very technology that was supposed to liberate them. In the old socialist economy, a worker might have hoped to move up the ladder through skill acquisition and time served. Today, that Chinese workers’ faint opportunity is being replaced by the bloodless algorithm.

The so-called gig economy in China has become a digital, circular prison. When an algorithm dictates your wages, your breaks, and your route, you lose any ability to negotiate or exercise your humanity. If you are a delivery driver, your life is managed by the effects of human fatigue. The system demands machine-like consistency from people who, by definition, are not machines.

When we talk about China’s high-tech rise, we have to ask: for whom is this technology working? It’s working perfectly for the politically advantaged owners and the investors. It creates a streamlined, cost improved experience for consumers, but a bad experience for those expecting good customer service. But it is creating a stagnant, high-pressure existence for the worker. China has built a system where the political machine’s efficiency is prioritized over the dignity and sovereignty of the 1.4 billion people operating it.

The Stagnation of Social Mobility

The most dangerous aspect of this Chinese capitalism, from an economic standpoint, is the closing of the door on social mobility. Historically, China’s growth was fueled by a massive migration from rural poverty to urban manufacturing. That provided a ladder. But manufacturing jobs are moving toward automation or abroad, and the new jobs are either high-end tech roles—which require degrees and connections many don’t have—or low-end service roles that offer no path to advancement. This creates a structural “stuckness.”

A young person born into a rural province today faces an impossibly hard journey to the middle class, even harder than their parent did thirty years ago. The cost of living in the tier-one cities has skyrocketed, creating a barrier to entry that effectively separates the country into two distinct castes.

This isn’t just a political headache; it is a fundamental economic imperfection. An economy that does not provide a meaningful pathway for the majority of its citizens to share in the wealth they create is an economy built on shifting sand.

A Starker Future?

If we continue down this path, China risks becoming a nation with two different speeds. The “haves” will continue to push the possibilities of AI, biotech, and space exploration, fueled by an internal market that is becoming increasingly polarized. Meanwhile, the “have-nots” will find themselves pushed further into a cycle of precarious labor, vulnerable to the whims of the “haves-bots” that have no stake in the Chinese workers long-term well-being.

The imperfection here is that we’ve mistaken digital penetration for economic development. A country can be the technologically advanced in the world and still be profoundly unequal. In fact, that may be the most efficient way to build a top-heavy economy of “haves” and “have-nots.

As I sit here considering the autobiography I am about to start, I can’t help but think that China’s story is the ultimate cautionary tale for the 21st century. It shows that technology is a multiplier but not a savior. If you point it toward the previous era of industrialization, it could.

We are watching a failing experiment in state-led capitalism. The question for the next decade won’t be about how fast the Chinese GDP grows, but whether its system is capable of re-humanizing the people currently being excluded out of the any success story. If it can’t, the divide between the “have-bots” and the “have-nots” will only continue to widen, testing the limits of what such a large society can endure without collapsing on itself.