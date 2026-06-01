China’s Green PR: Pretending to Balance Economic Growth, Climate Pledges, and Global Perception

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

China is the world’s largest annual emitter of CO₂, accounting for roughly 31% of global emissions in recent data (around 13.1 billion tons in 2024 estimates). China’s scale as the “world’s factory”—producing over one-third of global manufactured goods—makes its emissions central to any global discussion.

The Wall Street Journal excerpt highlights a core tension: “Beijing uses carbon-intensity targets (emissions per unit of GDP) that allow absolute emissions to rise with economic growth while projecting a green image internationally.” This Green strategy has roots in decades of policy.

Early Engagement: Copenhagen 2009 and Intensity Targets

In the lead-up to the 2009 Copenhagen COP, China pledged to reduce carbon intensity by 40-45% by 2020 from 2005 levels, and to increase non-fossil energy to 15%. This was framed as a major contribution by a developing nation, emphasizing “common but differentiated responsibilities.” Critics noted it allowed total emissions to grow substantially as GDP expanded rapidly.

This set a pattern: ambitious-sounding relative targets that systematically prioritized growth. Hence, China has positioned itself as a responsible player, but without ever imposing promised caps, in contrast to Western calls for its own steeper cuts.

Paris 2015 and the Peak Emissions Pledge

In Paris, China committed to peaking CO₂ emissions around 2030 (with efforts to peak early), reducing carbon intensity by 60-65% from 2005 by 2030, and boosting non-fossil energy to ~20%. President Xi Jinping’s 2020 announcement of carbon neutrality by 2060 (and peaking before 2030) amplified this narrative globally.

China’s state media and diplomacy heavily promoted these as evidence of leadership. China became the dominant player in solar panels, wind turbines, EVs, and batteries—exporting green tech while building its manufacturing base. This “green development” story enhanced its soft power propaganda, especially in the Global South via Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects (though coal financing abroad continued until a 2021 pledge to stop new ones).

The Reality on the Ground: Significant Coal Expansion and Increased Emissions

Despite the rhetoric, China has pursued energy industrial growth aggressively: Coal power boom: In recent years, China permitted and built massive new coal capacity. In 2025 alone, it added record levels of new coal plants (tens of GW commissioned), with hundreds more in the pipeline. Coal remains the backbone for reliable baseload power amid surging electricity demand from industry, EVs, and data center:

• Emissions trajectory: China’s CO₂ emissions rose dramatically post-2000 with industrialization. Recent unreliable reports show periods of slight declines in 2024-2025 due to its renewables production , but in absolute terms remain very high.

China’s focus allows GDP growth to outpace emissions reductions in absolute and real terms. This dual track— renewables investment alongside coal insurance—reflects prioritization of economic growth over any decarbonization.

Green PR and Propaganda Elements

China’s Communist Party excels at narrative control. “Ecological civilization” became a core ideological pillar under Xi, blending environmentalism with national growth.

Yet China’s international Green messaging from all outlets highlight renewables and a critique Western hypocrisy (e.g., historical emissions, consumption-driven imports), and portray China as a solutions provider.

Domestic and global propaganda: Efforts include social media campaigns, which frames energy sanity activists as unrealistic, and positioning authoritarian efficiency as superior for green transitions.

Data and transparency issues: Questions persist about the accuracy of self-reported emissions data, a large potential for undercounting, and “cooking the books” on intensity metrics, as the WSJ suggests. Verification remains impossible in such an opaque system.

This unreliable Green PR helps deflect pressure, while maintaining some kind of legitimacy. China receives some benefit from exporting green tech while importing raw materials and offshoring some pollution via supply chains.

Historical Context and Trade-offs

Post-1978 reforms, China admittedly lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty through export-led, heavily coal-dependent industrialization. Climate concerns have always secondary until the 2000s, when significant and visible air pollution (not just CO₂) became a domestic crisis.

The strategy has delivered some progress in renewables, but overall are distinguishable. Recent 2025 pledges for absolute reductions don’t really mark any shift, with green analysts viewing them as modest.

In summary, China’s approach is classic realpolitik: use green branding to gain diplomatic and economic advantages while clearly refusing to its sacrifice growth or security. It masks the sheer scale of its emissions with some tiny improvements, little tech leadership, and but of course more sophisticated communications and environmental public relations

This has been somewhat effective at appeasing some Western environmental activists and policymakers, as the WSJ notes, but the atmospheric reality is that CO₂ is significantly accumulating regardless of their PR. True accountability requires transparent data, clear targets aligned with global needs: Instead, China is ignoring their environmental promises, while demonstrating their complete unwillingness to contribute to the world’s clean energy future.