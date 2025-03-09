The NYT writes, in a hotel a block from the White House, energy ministers and tech founders from across Africa gathered to discuss how best to bring electricity to more than 600 million people on the continent who have none.

Chris Wright, the new admin's energy secretary, took the stage and gave an impassioned speech on how concerns over climate change should not prevent Africa from charging ahead with fossil fuel development. "This government has no desire to tell you what you should do with your energy system," he said. "It's a paternalistic post-colonial attitude that I just can't stand."

His remarks came just weeks after the admin shuttered Power Africa, which had financed tens of millions of electricity connections since its start under Obama in 2013. Africa, like the rest of the world, faces a choice—exploit fossil fuels that contribute to global warming, or forge a new path with renewable energy.

Wright said Africa simply needed more energy of all kinds, including and even especially coal. While Wright said climate change was a “real, physical phenomenon" he said it wouldn't make a list of his top 10 problems facing the world.

Wright's appearance was met with roaring approval. His remarks were in line with what many African energy developers have been urging for years. They say the persistence of energy poverty is a blight on the continent's development, and Western skittishness to invest in energy projects, whether because of concerns over governance or greenhouse gas emissions, is akin to keeping Africa down.

Africa's population is growing faster than current electrification rates. Officials often buck at the suggestion they should opt for clean-energy to help fight climate change, instead of using their own abundant supplies of fossil fuels, given that their countries have contributed nearly nothing historically to the emissions that cause global warming.

Other countries used fossil fuels for generations to build prosperity, the argument goes, so why shouldn't they? Other US officials speaking at the summit said that, with Trump in office, the days of shying away from fossil fuel investment in favor of renewables were over.

"When we say "all of the above; you might ask, is that code for carbon? And yes, it is code for carbon," said Troy Fitrell, a senior State Dep't official and former ambassador to Guinea. "There are no restrictions anymore on what kind of energy we can promote."

Wright's remarks left major questions unanswered and did not detail how much or where the US gov't would invest in African energy access. What he did offer was a pro-Africa message at a time when his boss has unnerved Africans.

"The biggest question is whether the US can be a credible partner when we've just dismantled our main mechanism for investing in African energy" said Katie Auth, the former deputy director of Power Africa.