December 27, 2024, by Adrijana Buljan

Vineyard Offshore, the US offshore wind development company owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), has withdrawn the 800 MW of offshore wind capacity selected earlier this year in Massachusetts as the 400 MW part of the 1.2 GW Vineyard Wind 2 project was not selected in Connecticut.

As reported in September, the 1,260 MW Vineyard Wind 2 offshore wind farm (the 800 MW part) was one of the Massachusetts provisional winners in the first multi-state solicitation in the US.

The multi-state offshore wind capacity procurement encompassed Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Connecticut closed its solicitation this month, selecting 518 MW of new solar energy projects and 200 MW of new electric storage capacity, with no offshore wind capacity awarded.

Following the announcement of results in Connecticut, Vineyard Offshore issued a statement saying that with not securing the 400 MW capacity in the state’s solicitation, the developer could not contract the project’s full 1.2 GW.

“We were proud to submit our Vineyard Wind 2 proposal in response to the New England three-state solicitation, and we are grateful to Massachusetts for its provisional award of 800 MW. With Connecticut’s decision today not to purchase the remaining 400 MW we are unable to contract the project’s full 1200 MW at this time”, Vineyard Offshore said on 20 December.

“We look forward to advancing this project and participating in future solicitations to meet the region’s growing energy needs while spurring economic investment and creating thousands of American energy jobs.”