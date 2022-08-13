“The book is an excellent retort to the climate catastrophists' arguments that fossil fuels are leading to catastrophic problems and they are easily replaced by wind and solar.

Neither of which are true and the book does an excellent job laying these points out... I think he puts forward three (at least) excellent concepts on how we should approach this discussion

1. We should view the topic of energy from a human flourishing framework not an anti-impact framework...

2. We should consider the full impact of our approach to energy. We must consider both positive and negative impacts of fossil fuels as well as their alternatives...

3. ...we must be take the stance that what we do for the world is great and not a "necessary evil" that should be replaced...

If the great men and women of the global Oil and Gas Industry won't unabashedly celebrate what we do - why should anybody else?"

- Adam Anderson, CEO of Innovex Downhole Solutions”