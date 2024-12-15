23 hours ago

I thought science was supposed to be falsifiable?

December 10, 2024 | Elaina Hancock – UConn Communications

Climate Change Extinction Risk

A global meta-analysis of climate change extinction risk emphasizes that we are at a crucial point and drastic action is needed

The impacts of climate change are intensifying, and according to the most recent United Nations Emissions Gap Report, we need to take dramatic action if we are to remain below 1.5C of warming. The climate crisis significantly threatens global biodiversity, and effective conservation policies and efforts to mitigate disastrous outcomes rely on accurate models and predictions. To increase certainty in available models, UConn Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology Professor Mark Urban analyzed 485 studies, comprising over 5 million projections, to create a global assessment of climate change extinctions. The study is published in Science. Urban met with UConn Today to discuss his findings.

What were your findings, and did anything surprise you?

Whereas past assessments indicated high uncertainties, this analysis suggests with increasing certainty that climate change has caused and will cause global extinctions. Climate change results in an accelerating risk of global extinction, rising from 2% currently to 30% under the highest-emission scenario. Current policies and actions place the world on a path to a 2.8 degrees Celsius rise in global temperature, which would still result in 5% of species being at risk. This study presents a choice for decisionmakers: Will we curb emissions now and only need to protect 2% of species at risk, or will we choose another path that will fundamentally alter the nature of our world.

Can you discuss extinction debt and how Earth’s hidden biodiversity impacts extinction risk assessment?

Extinction risk estimates indicate how many species could eventually become extinct at some point in the future. The analogy I like to give is a water jug with a crack in it. We know that the water will eventually flow out, but we do not know exactly when. Extinction debt characterizes all those species that are declining toward extinction (losing water) and will eventually become extinct without interventions. The bad news is that many species might be declining or about to decline due to climate change impacts, but we have not yet recognized these threats. The good news is that we could still mitigate climate change or deploy successful conservation measures to ensure that the debt is not paid.

