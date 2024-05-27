TE POLITICSOPINION

Claim: “Most people fear climate change will end the world during their lifetime”

Eric Worrall

Essay by Eric Worrall

“… Overstating the dangers can overshadow the significant progress being made and can undermine public trust in scientific discourse. …”

Most people fear climate change will end the world during their lifetime By Sanjana Gajbhiye

Earth.com staff writer A recent survey has unveiled a startling statistic: nearly half (48%) fear they will witness climate change wreak havoc on Earth within their lifetime. The survey, conducted by Talker Research, found Hawaiians to be the most anxious, with 61% expressing this belief. Vermont and New Mexico residents followed closely behind, with 59% and 56% respectively. However, this widespread fear might be misplaced. “Belief in the urgent fight against climate change has shot far past the territory of science and become an ideology,” notes Cambridge professor Mike Hulme. … Data scientist Hannah Ritchie of the University of Oxford offers a contrasting perspective. Once convinced of an impending climate disaster, she now believes that such extreme predictions can overshadow significant achievements. In her book, Ritchie highlights that emissions per person have plateaued since 2012, suggesting some stabilization. She also argues that the dreaded 2.7°F (1.5°C) warming threshold is not necessarily a catastrophic tipping point. Ritchie’s views suggest that while climate change remains a serious issue, it’s essential to recognize progress and avoid undue pessimism. She calls for a balanced approach that acknowledges both the ongoing challenges and the advancements made. … While acknowledging the potential impacts of climate change is crucial for raising awareness and driving policy changes, it’s equally important to avoid exaggeration. Overstating the dangers can overshadow the significant progress being made and can undermine public trust in scientific discourse. … Read more: https://www.earth.com/news/most-people-fear-climate-change-will-end-the-world-during-their-lifetime/

This tightrope act, maintaining a pitch of anxiety which facilitates desired political outcomes, while trying but sometimes failing to steer followers away from total despair, this has real consequences.

In 2019, Dr. Alex Wodak, a renowned Aussie drug rehabilitation specialist, testified to a government commission that fear of climate change was a significant factor driving young people to become addicted to hard drugs.

… First, the threshold step is redefining drugs as primarily a health and social issue rather than primarily a law enforcement issue. Second, drug treatment has to be expanded and improved until it reaches the same level as other health services. Third, all penalties for personal drug use and possession have to be scrapped. Fourth, as much of the drug market as possible has to be regulated while recognising that part of the drug market is already regulated, such a methadone treatment, needle and syringe programs, medically supervised injecting centres. It will, of course, never be possible to regulate the entire drug market. We have regulated parts of the drug market before. Edible opium was taxed and regulated in Australia until 1906 and in the United States Coca-Cola contained cocaine until 1903. Fifth, efforts to reduce the demand for powerful psychoactive drugs in Australia have had limited benefit and require a new focus. Unless and until young Australians feel optimistic about their future, demand for drugs will remain strong. Young people, understandably, want more certainty about their future prospects, including climate, education, jobs and housing affordability. Change will be slow and incremental, like all social policy reform. As Herb Stein, as adviser to President Nixon said:

Things that cannot go on forever don’t. Drug prohibition cannot go on forever and will be replaced by libertarian paternalism. Thank you. … Source: https://www.iceinquiry.nsw.gov.au//assets/scii/transcripts/Decriminalisation-round-table/Decriminalisation-Roundtable-Transcript.pdf (EW 6/8/23 – available on Wayback Machine)

Next time you look at the horror show Fentanyl death statistics in Western nations, ask yourself how many of those people got their start in addiction because most of the authority figures in their lives told them that climate change would destroy the world – except for those authority figures who told them there was room for a little optimism, providing we all support green policies.