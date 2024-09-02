Know the Facts on Extreme Weather and Climate

ROGER PIELKE JR.

SEP 2

Fall, 2024 — My biggest course ever

I’m not teaching this fall, which after more than 23 years at the University of Colorado is a bit of a strange feeling. Actually, that is not quite right — I’m not teaching in the classroom this fall, but I am still teaching. With THB approaching 30,000 subscribers in 153 countries, I am aware every day of the responsibility that comes with this amazing platform.

Today, as another experiment in innovation here at THB, I offer a collated reader’s guide to three THB series published in recent years on extreme weather and climate. Think of it as a syllabus. Together, along with associated readings and contrary points of view, these 20 posts would serve as a nice basis for a unique, content-rich college or grad school course.¹ More generally, the collection offers a perspective on weather and climate extremes that I’m pretty sure you will not find anywhere else.

I’ll hold live “office hours” via Substack Chat (which you can find on the header of the THB home page) on Wednesday 4 September — 7amBoulder, 3pm Berlin, 6:30pm Bengaluru, 11pm Brisbane), and will focus on discussing Module 1 below. Look for a prompt from me via Chat opening up the discussion thread on Wednesday. I’ll plan on subsequent chats on the other modules in coming weeks. You are also invited to participate in the comments below, where I’ll be active.

Meantime, please bookmark this post. It is September and class is in!

Module 1: What the IPCC AR6 Really Says About Extreme Weather and Climate?

Module 2: Making Sense of the Economics of Extreme Weather and Climate

Module 3: Extreme Event Case Studies

There are many such syllabi that might be collated from THB posts over the past years — including, energy policies, decarbonization policies, climate adaptation, science integrity, the media and climate, the climate wars — and that is just for climate. In the comments below please let me know the collations you’d like down the road. I can envision all sorts of possibilities, such as Zoom lectures/discussions, and of course, I welcome your suggestions — Let’s see how this goes.

A final point for today — I welcome (indeed, invite) experts who think I have gotten things wrong or incomplete in these series to let me and THB readers know, to share your views, and to engage in an exchange of views.² Remember, science is self-correcting and honest brokering is a group effort.

