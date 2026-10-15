Climate Alarmism, Not Climate, Is What Threatens Europe’s Brains

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

Euronews ran a piece this week declaring that “climate change is putting Europe’s brain health at risk.” Neurologist Ulf Kallweit, co-chair of an environmental task force at the European Academy of Neurology, warned that rising temperatures will drive more strokes, disrupt sleep, expand infectious diseases, and worsen dementia and Parkinson’s.

The most vulnerable, he noted, are those who cannot afford air conditioning. The framing is familiar: climate as the new overarching threat, with policy the only real remedy.

The actual evidence looks different. Europe’s neurological burden is rising primarily because its population is aging and surviving longer, not because the climate has suddenly turned hostile to brains. Cold still kills far more people than heat.

Age-standardized stroke rates have been falling for decades. Air quality has improved substantially. And the genuine vulnerability—the inability of many Europeans to cool their homes—is made worse by the very energy policies that climate advocates promote.

Start with temperature and stroke. Studies of temperature-related mortality across hundreds of European cities consistently show cold dominating. One analysis of 854 cities found roughly 130,000 excess deaths attributed to cold versus about 13,600 attributed to heat in a typical year—a roughly 10-to-1 ratio.

Broader European estimates put the cold-to-heat ratio around eight-to-one. Globally, the 2019 burden of stroke linked to non-optimal temperatures was about 474,000 deaths from low temperatures and 48,000 from high temperatures. Extreme heat does raise stroke risk, particularly among the elderly, but the absolute contribution remains small compared with cold, hypertension, smoking, atrial fibrillation, and age itself.

Kallweit’s projection that heat-related strokes could rise from about 1 percent of cases today to 5–8 percent in 20–30 years is a forecast, not a measured trend. Age-standardized stroke incidence in Western and Central Europe has declined markedly over recent decades—by 28 percent or more in multi-country analyses spanning the 1990s to 2010s, and by larger percentages in some Western countries.

Absolute numbers of strokes have edged up mainly because more people are living into the ages when stroke risk climbs sharply. Better blood pressure control, reduced smoking, and improved acute care account for most of the progress. Climate is a marginal factor next to demography and medicine.

Air quality receives the same treatment. The article lists “poor air quality” as a climate-linked pressure on brain health. Europe’s actual record is one of steady improvement. Emissions of sulfur dioxide have fallen roughly 85 percent since 2005, nitrogen oxides more than 50 percent, and fine particulate matter substantially.

Copernicus and European Environment Agency data show continued declines in PM2.5 and NO2 concentrations over the past decade. These gains come from cleaner power plants, better vehicle standards, and industrial controls—not from climate policy per se. Residual pollution still harms health, especially in cities, but the trend is not worsening because of warming.

Sleep disruption from tropical nights is real and uncomfortable. Prolonged poor sleep raises risks for stroke and cognitive decline. Yet the practical response is cooling, not atmospheric chemistry. Most American homes have air conditioning; ownership averages around 20 percent in Europe and is far lower in Germany, the UK, and much of northern and central Europe.

Historical climate made heavy cooling less necessary. That is changing, and the rational adaptation is affordable electricity for cooling, not a prediction that heat nights will inevitably produce a dementia wave. Where cooling is available and cheap, heat mortality falls. Where energy is expensive and unreliable, the vulnerable suffer most.

Infectious diseases such as Lyme borreliosis are expanding in range. Tick populations respond to temperature, but also to land-use changes, deer and small-mammal densities, and human outdoor activity. Attributing the shift primarily to climate overstates the role of a single driver among several.

Neurological complications from these infections remain relatively uncommon compared with the major degenerative and vascular diseases of aging.

The article correctly notes that people in deprived neighborhoods face higher risks and that inability to afford air conditioning compounds heat stress.

This is the most important point, and it runs counter to the policy prescription usually offered. Simply put, Europe has had a longstanding prejudice against air conditioning.

EU electricity prices remain high by American standards—often 30–40 euro cents per kilowatt-hour in Germany, Belgium, and Ireland after taxes. In 2022–2023, roughly a quarter of European households could not keep their homes comfortably cool in summer; the share was higher among lower-income groups.

Summer energy poverty is now recognized alongside winter fuel poverty. Policies that raise the cost of reliable power—carbon pricing that falls heaviest on people experiencing poverty, subsidies for intermittent generation that require backup, and restrictions on nuclear and gas—make cooling harder exactly when it is most needed.

An older adult in a poorly insulated apartment in southern or eastern Europe does not need another lecture on emissions. She needs affordable kilowatt-hours when the temperature stays above 20 °C overnight.

Europe’s aging population is the dominant driver of rising neurological disease burden. Dementia prevalence climbs steeply after age 80. Stroke, Parkinson’s, and related conditions follow the same demographic curve. Survival after first stroke has improved, so more people live with residual deficits.

These trends are measurable and large. Climate-related increments, where they exist, are smaller and more uncertain. Public-health resources are finite. Prioritizing speculative climate pathways over blood-pressure programs, smoking cessation, and energy access for cooling is a choice, not a scientific necessity.

Energy humanism starts from a simple observation: abundant, reliable, affordable energy is a foundation of modern health. It powers hospitals, refrigeration, diagnostic equipment, and, increasingly, residential cooling. It lets people escape both the cold that has historically killed more Europeans and the increasingly frequent heat.

Policies that treat energy as a problem to be constrained rather than a tool for human welfare leave the most vulnerable exposed. The Euronews framing treats climate as the primary threat and adaptation as secondary.

The data suggest the reverse: adaptation through energy abundance is the practical defense, and energy poverty is the clearer and more immediate risk to brain health and to life itself.

This Energy Humanist Thinks:

Cold still causes roughly 10 times more temperature-related deaths in Europe than heat.

Europe has a longstanding prejudice against modern air conditioning.

Age-standardized stroke rates have fallen for decades; aging drives the absolute burden.

Air quality has improved substantially; residual pollution is real but not a climate-driven reversal.

Affordable electricity for cooling is the direct protection for older people and people with low incomes.