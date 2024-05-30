Climate Alarmists Keep Saying The Quiet Part Out Loud

by I & I Editorial Board

The climate alarmists have a long habit of revealing the true motives behind the global warming scare, and of course, they have nothing to do with keeping the sky from catching on fire. [emphasis, links added]

In the most recent tacit admission, a college professor suggests that the administration sell the climate crisis to black voters by listing all the green-energy government handouts they can avail themselves of.

In The New York Times piece published over the weekend, Jerel Ezell, a University of California, Berkeley, assistant professor “who studies environmental politics and race,” expressed concern that “politicians often seem to downplay the crisis when courting black communities.”

“Democratic strategists seem to see climate change as a key political issue only for white liberal elites and assume that other groups, like black voters, are either unaware of or apathetic about it.”

So Ezell suggests that rather than appealing to “​​airy calls for solving a global climate crisis,” Democrats should opt for “a sharp message designed specifically for young black Americans that focuses on how the Biden administration is investing in clean energy hubs, green workforce development, tax credits for home improvement measures and community grants.”

Or in the words of blogger and law professor Ann Althouse, Democrats need to let black Americans “know there are billions of dollars ‘waiting to be doled out’ to their specific communities.”

“That’s ‘how much black Americans care’ — they care about the money that might be doled out to them,” Althouse writes. “That’s what it says in the article.”

Sounds as if Ezell practices the soft bigotry of low expectations against his own community.

But the more important point today is that the climatistas continue to admit that their reasons for “fighting global warming” are unrelated to trying to control Earth’s temperature.

In review, here are a few of the more prominent inadvertent admissions:

Christiana Figueres, one-time executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, admitted that the climate activists’ agenda is not to protect the environment but to break capitalism. The task ahead, she said in 2015, is “to change the economic development model that has been reigning for at least 150 years, since the Industrial Revolution.”

The late Rajendra Pachauri was the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change chairman until 2015. He openly conceded that “the protection of planet Earth, the survival of all species and sustainability of our ecosystems” was “more than a mission” to him. It was his “religion” and “dharma.”

Activist and influential author Naomi Klein once wondered if fearmongering was “the best chance we’re ever going to get to build a better world?” The world must “change, or be changed,” she says, because an “economic system” — our free and open markets — has caused environmental “wreckage.”

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said more than a “few years” ago, almost five, in fact, that Miami will not exist “in a few years” due to the effects of global warming. She had a plan, not to deal with the changes, but to pass Democratic Party policies. “The interesting thing about the Green New Deal is it wasn’t originally a climate thing at all,” former Ocasio-Cortez chief of staff Saikat Chakrabarti said, according to the Washington Post Magazine. “Do you guys think of it as a climate thing?” Chakrabarti asked an aide to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee while the pair met at a Washington, D.C. coffee shop in May. “Because we really think of it as a how-do-you-change-the-entire-economy thing.”

And so it will go, for how long no one knows.

The screechers have shown themselves immune to any evidence challenging their faith. The dollars to fund the agitprop keep pouring in.

The true believers will continue to believe, the grifters will keep grifting, and the politicians won’t stop scheming. All we can do is not grow weary in making these points.

Top photo by Tima Miroshnichenko

Read more at Issues & Insights