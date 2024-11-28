“Climate Change Contrarians: Saying What Needs To Be Said”, By Charles Sartain POSTED IN CLIMATE CHANGE, ENVIRONMENTAL POLICY
Here is a handy list of real scientists, economists and energy professionals you can count on to offer facts, figures, and observations that counterbalance falsehoods in presentations by the UNIPCC
Climate Change Contrarians: Saying What Needs To Be Said
By Charles Sartain on November 22, 2024
COP29 is upon us (Perfidy, thy name is the UNIPCC) being held in the greenwashing Republic of Azerbaijan. And ironically, there are dire warnings from some quarters about the methods “anti-science” Donald Trump will deploy to destroy the planet.
With that in mind, here is a handy list of real scientists, economists and energy professionals you can count on to offer facts, figures, and observations that counterbalance falsehoods embedded in presentations by the UNIPCC, the Mainstream Media, and their co-conspirators the search engines. Here you go, in alphabetical order.
David Blackmon, here offering a glimpse of Chris Wright, designated as Secretary of the Department of Energy.
Robert Bryce, author, speaker and substack writer, here discussing the $58,000+ Ford loses on each EV it sells.
Judith Curry, climatologist who has a website in which she discusses many client-related issues and does some fact-checking of the fact-checkers.
Alex Epstein, here talking about the catastrophic cost of government green energy programs.
Stephen Heins, substack writer, here discussing how the Biden administration is undermining LNG exports, to the disadvantage of Europe and our seurity.
Steven Koonin, Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, former Obama DOE senior official, here also fact-checking Politico’s fact-checking.
Bjorn Lomborg, Danish economist and political scientist and author of a number of books and articles casting doubt on climate hysteria and the unwise policies resulting therefrom, here speaking about the UN’s overestimates of extreme heat deaths and on the myth of the energy transition.
Daniel Markind, lawyer who writes about climate, here explaining in Forbes one way President Trump could help overcome obstacles to bringing energy to the Northeast.
Roger Pielke, Jr., college professor, fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and substack writer, here chastising advocates’ use of the most implausible scenarios to predict the perils of climate change.
Thomas Shepstone, substack writer, here commenting on the vast sums of money wasted by the Inflation Reduction Act.
Doug Sheridan, commentator and frequent responder to false narratives, here on Linked-in observing Europe’s failing net-zero movement and challenging Michael Mann and his accusations against Exxon. Follow him on LinkedIn.
Irina Slav, Bulgarian energy writer. Her writings on substack require a subscription but here on Oilprice.com are some of her recent observations on the energy economy
Watts Up With That!, an aggregator of climate reporting, here on vexatious and unsuccessful climate lawsuits.
And finally, an instructional video from long ago on budget deficits, as the past repeats itself.
Q: Is it just me or do we see more honest and varied climate information from the new breed of independent journalists than from the legacy media?
A: Sometimes.
Me, me, call on me!!!
Democratic party of freedom wanted GHE/GHG/CAGW denial/”disinformation” to be a crime (Walz, et. al.).
Real criminals are the bellicose, screeching, fearmongers and their bogus GHE.
Believe = religion
Think = opinion
Know = science
Here’s what I know.
You??
Water vapor, clouds, ice, snow create 30% albedo which makes the Earth cooler not warmer.
W/o GHE there is no water and Earth goes lunarific, a barren rock ball, 400 K lit side, 100 K dark refuting a warming GHE.
“TFK_bams09” GHE heat balance graphic and ubiquitous clones don’t balance plus violate LoT.
Kinetic heat transfer processes of contiguous atmospheric molecules render a surface black body and it’s “extra” upwelling GHE energy impossible.
GHE is bogus and CAGW a scam so alarmists must resort to fear mongering, lies, lawsuits, censorship and violence.
ABSTRACT:
Earth is cooler with atmosphere/water vapor/30% albedo not warmer.
Ubiquitous RGHE heat balance graphics don't + violate GAAP & LoT.
Kinetic heat transfer processes of contiguous atmospheric molecules render surface BB impossible.
RGHE is bogus & CAGW is a scam!
FACTS & EVIDENCE:
FACT 1: Remove the Earth’s atmosphere or even just the GHGs and the Earth becomes much like the Moon, no water vapor or clouds, no ice or snow, no oceans, no vegetation, no 30% albedo becoming a barren rock ball, hot^3 (400 K) on the lit side, cold^3 (100 K) on the dark. At Earth’s distance from the Sun space is hot (394 K) not cold (5 K).
That’s NOT what the RGHE theory says.
EVIDENCE:
RGHE theory says “288 K w – 255 K (-18 C) w/o = a 33 C colder ice ball Earth” 255 K assumes w/o keeps 30% albedo, an assumption akin to criminal fraud. Nobody agrees 288 is GMST + it was 15 C in 1896. 288 K is a surface measurement. 255 K is an equilibrium calculation at ToA. Apples and potatoes.
Nikolov “Airless Celestial Bodies”
Kramm “Moon as test bed for Earth”
UCLA Diviner lunar mission data
JWST solar shield
ISS HVAC design for lit side of 250 F. (ISS web site)
Astronaut backpack life support w/ AC and cool water tubing underwear. (Space Discovery Center)
FACT 2: The GHGs require “extra” energy upwelling from a surface radiating as a Black Body.
EVIDENCE:
According to TFK_bams09 atmospheric power flux balance, numerous clones and SURFRAD the GHGs must absorb an “extra” 396 BB/333 “back”/63 2nd net W/m^2 LWIR energy upwelling from the surface allegedly radiating as a Black Body. These graphics contain egregious arithmetic and thermodynamic errors.
FACT 3: Because of the significant non-radiative, i.e. kinetic, heat transfer processes of the contiguous participating atmospheric molecules the surface cannot upwell “extra” energy as a near Black Body.
EVIDENCE:
As demonstrated by experiment, the gold standard of classical science.
For the experimental write up see:
https://principia-scientific.org/debunking-the-greenhouse-gas-theory-with-a-boiling-water-pot/
CONCLUSION:
No RGHE, no GHG warming, no CAGW or mankind/CO2 driven climate change.
Nick Schroeder, BSME CU ‘78
Colorado Springs
