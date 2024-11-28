Home » Climate Change Contrarians: Saying What Needs To Be Said

Climate Change Contrarians: Saying What Needs To Be Said

By Charles Sartain on November 22, 2024

COP29 is upon us (Perfidy, thy name is the UNIPCC) being held in the greenwashing Republic of Azerbaijan. And ironically, there are dire warnings from some quarters about the methods “anti-science” Donald Trump will deploy to destroy the planet.

With that in mind, here is a handy list of real scientists, economists and energy professionals you can count on to offer facts, figures, and observations that counterbalance falsehoods embedded in presentations by the UNIPCC, the Mainstream Media, and their co-conspirators the search engines. Here you go, in alphabetical order.

David Blackmon, here offering a glimpse of Chris Wright, designated as Secretary of the Department of Energy.

Robert Bryce, author, speaker and substack writer, here discussing the $58,000+ Ford loses on each EV it sells.

Judith Curry, climatologist who has a website in which she discusses many client-related issues and does some fact-checking of the fact-checkers.

Alex Epstein, here talking about the catastrophic cost of government green energy programs.

Stephen Heins, substack writer, here discussing how the Biden administration is undermining LNG exports, to the disadvantage of Europe and our seurity.

Steven Koonin, Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, former Obama DOE senior official, here also fact-checking Politico’s fact-checking.

Bjorn Lomborg, Danish economist and political scientist and author of a number of books and articles casting doubt on climate hysteria and the unwise policies resulting therefrom, here speaking about the UN’s overestimates of extreme heat deaths and on the myth of the energy transition.

Daniel Markind, lawyer who writes about climate, here explaining in Forbes one way President Trump could help overcome obstacles to bringing energy to the Northeast.

Roger Pielke, Jr., college professor, fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and substack writer, here chastising advocates’ use of the most implausible scenarios to predict the perils of climate change.

Thomas Shepstone, substack writer, here commenting on the vast sums of money wasted by the Inflation Reduction Act.

Doug Sheridan, commentator and frequent responder to false narratives, here on Linked-in observing Europe’s failing net-zero movement and challenging Michael Mann and his accusations against Exxon. Follow him on LinkedIn.

Irina Slav, Bulgarian energy writer. Her writings on substack require a subscription but here on Oilprice.com are some of her recent observations on the energy economy

Watts Up With That!, an aggregator of climate reporting, here on vexatious and unsuccessful climate lawsuits.

And finally, an instructional video from long ago on budget deficits, as the past repeats itself.

Your musical interlude.

Q: Is it just me or do we see more honest and varied climate information from the new breed of independent journalists than from the legacy media?

A: Sometimes.

