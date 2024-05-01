Climate Change Could Cost Each American Born Today $500,000

Beyond its effects on the broader economy, rising temperatures could seriously hurt individuals’ personal finances, a new analysis finds

By Scott Medintz

Updated April 16, 2024

But huge numbers like those are so abstract that it’s hard to see how the cost of climate change might affect our everyday lives.

So a new report commissioned by Consumer Reports and conducted by ICF, a global consulting firm that conducts climate studies for businesses and governments, might snap some of us to attention. Its finding: If humanity does not act swiftly to limit it, climate change will cost a typical child born in 2024 at least around $500,000 over the course of their lifetime—and possibly as much as $1 million—through a combination of cost-of-living increases and reduced earnings.

That’s in 2024 dollars, meaning each newborn will lose the current purchasing power of those amounts. Add in inflation and the actual amount they’ll lose over their lifetimes will be much larger.

The study also says those costs will be significantly lower if we act quickly to reduce global carbon emissions.

Cost of climate change: $500,000 over a lifetime

Join with CR to push for a sustainable future. Sign up now.