Climate Change Escalates Threats to Species in the Spotlight

August 29, 2024

Climate change will continue to amplify existing threats to our Species in the Spotlight—10 endangered, highly at-risk marine and anadromous species. Our recovery efforts for these species are increasingly important as they face the additional challenges of a changing climate.

The NOAA Fisheries Species in the Spotlight initiative brings greater attention and marshalls resources to recover highly at-risk species. Credit: NOAA Fisheries

Climate change impacts include warming oceans, the frequency and intensity of floods and droughts, rising sea levels, and ocean acidification. These impacts pose growing challenges for marine species and their habitats. They will continue to amplify existing threats, increasing the vulnerability of endangered species and their ecosystems.

NOAA Fisheries and our partners focus conservation and recovery efforts on addressing human-caused threats and emerging climate impacts. The interaction of these two effects can create a cascade of ecological consequences, challenging many species’ ability to adapt and recover. To stabilize and recover at-risk species, we have taken significant steps to improve their resilience to climate change impacts.

The NOAA Fisheries Species in the Spotlight initiative draws attention to 10 endangered marine and anadromous species listed under the Endangered Species Act. This initiative seeks to raise awareness of the threats these species face and focus recovery efforts on immediate, targeted actions to stabilize their populations and prevent extinction. These recovery efforts are increasingly important as these species face the additional challenges of a changing climate.

Gulf of Maine Distinct Population Segment of Atlantic Salmon

The Gulf of Maine distinct population segment of Atlantic Salmonis anadromous. That means it spends much of its life in the ocean, but returns to freshwater rivers to spawn. This characteristic challenges their ability to adapt to habitats altered by climate change. Changes in freshwater rivers are likely to challenge juvenile salmon survival. Salmon are sensitive to change in streambed refuges, which are created by the river’s flow of water and sediment. Flood events can shift the river’s flow, impacting salmon’s available habitat for refuge and nesting.

Rising air and water temperatures will likely also warm critical cold-water refuges, limiting their availability, and potentially causing metabolic stress. Ongoing changes in ocean conditions, such as rapid increases in water temperature in the Gulf of Maine, indirectly impact salmon in their marine phase. Rising temperatures can shift prey quality, abundance, and distribution. These changes may help explain the low marine survival rate of the Atlantic salmon population in Maine.

In 2019, we used scenario planning to explore how future climate projections may alter the Atlantic salmon population and its habitat. This exercise identified the need to inventory and prioritize freshwater habitats for recovery. We also need to review existing designated critical habitat areas in light of projected future water temperatures to support long-term resilience. We identified tracking marine dynamics such as fish migration and predator-prey interactions as important areas to explore further.

Learn more about how dam removals boost Atlantic salmon populations in Maine.

Central California Coast Coho Salmon

Central California Coast coho salmon live in freshwater rivers and streams for most of their lives. Increased climate-related severe weather events, such as extended droughts and floods, make them vulnerable to habitat changes and loss. Climate change-induced wildfires can also damage salmon’s riparian habitats in several ways. The loss of vegetation from fires can lead to increased erosion, landslides, and reduced water absorption. These events lead to added runoff that erodes channels and deposits fine sediment in spawning beds. This degrades water quality and makes conditions less favorable to salmon eggs and juvenile stages.

To recover the Central California Coast coho salmon population, NOAA Fisheries and our partners focus on watershed-scale restoration. These efforts include removing excess sediment and enhancing instream habitat complexity (such as adding large woody debris) to restore riparian habitat. These actions benefit the species population by enhancing habitat function, ecosystem connectivity, and increasing freshwater rearing and survival rates.

Cook Inlet Beluga Whale

Cook Inlet beluga whalesare cold-water mammals that live in seasonally ice-covered waters within Alaska’s Cook Inlet. The cumulative effects of heat waves in the Gulf of Alaskamay impact Cook Inlet belugas directly and indirectly. Higher-than-average temperatures may complicate the distribution and behavior of both the belugas and their prey. This could include changes in the timing of important environmental cues that trigger seasonal movements such as fish migrations. Warmer water temperatures impact the availability and health of many species that belugas rely on, such as salmon. A lack of prey could cause decreased reproductive rates and increased death rates in belugas. Climate change may also increase the frequency of severe and catastrophic events (e.g., intense storms, disease outbreaks). This could result in loss of habitat and illness, injury, or death of belugas and their prey.

We draw upon scientific studies, Traditional Knowledge of Indigenous communities, and local knowledge in Alaska to recover the Cook Inlet beluga whale. In 2011, we designated critical habitat for the population, focusing on areas of particular importance for feeding and reproduction. Cook Inlet beluga whales are monitored on an ongoing basis in an effort to better understand population trends, life history, and possible climate change response behaviors. The Cook Inlet Beluga Recovery Implementation Task Force contributes to the recovery effort by advising NOAA Fisheries and the State of Alaska on priority issues, topics, and near-term actions.

Hawaiian Monk Seal

Monk seal mother and pup on Hōlanikū (Kure Atoll). Credit: NOAA Fisheries/Sarah Glover (Permit #22677)

The Hawaiian monk seal is one of the most endangered seal species in the world. These seals are found only in the Hawaiian archipelago. Most Hawaiian monk seals live in the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument, where rising sea levels and intense storms erode necessary shoreline habitats of the small islands and atolls. Monk seals haul out on sandy, protected beaches surrounded by shallow waters to give birth and nurse their pups. Two sand-dominated islets within Lalo (French Frigate Shoals), Whale-Skate and Trig Islands, were once primary pupping sites for the species. These islets have disappeared due to such climate effects. This sudden loss heightens concerns about the long-term viability of the mostly low-lying islands monk seals rely on.

Despite challenging climate trends, the Hawaiian monk seal population has significantly rebounded since 2013 thanks to intensive planning and implementation of conservation actions. Our recovery planning process for Hawaiian monk seals is designed to holistically address both ecological and human-caused threats. We conduct active conservation and management strategies:

Protecting habitat

Removing marine debris

Reducing human-seal interactions

Responding to monk seal strandings

Translocating pups to safer areas

Providing outreach and education

With the continued threat of increasing climate change challenges, NOAA Fisheries and partners will navigate strategically on actions for the Hawaiian monk seal survival and recovery.

Learn more about the Hawaiian monk seal pupping season

North Atlantic Right Whale

North Atlantic right whale #3720 and calf. Credit: Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute, taken under NOAA permit #20556-01.

North Atlantic right whales are one of the world’s most endangered large whale species. They primarily occur in Atlantic coastal waters on the continental shelf along the U.S. East Coast, although they are also known to travel far offshore over deep water. In fact, they overlap with areas such as the U.S. northeast continental shelf which has warmed faster than any other marine ecosystem in the country. The changing climate, and more specifically oceanographic changes in the Northwest Atlantic, are key factors contributing to reduced reproduction and higher susceptibility to human-caused threats.

While other threats are well defined, the effects of climate change in North Atlantic right whale habitat are still emerging and differ across the range. For example, over the past decade, right whales have changed their distribution patterns, likely in response to changes in prey location and availability due to warming oceans. As their prey moved, the whales began spending more time in areas with fewer protections from their two most significant threats to the species: vessel strikes and entanglements. Research is underway to better understand the effects of climate change on North Atlantic right whale foraging as well as other aspects to support management.

The North Atlantic Right Whale Road to Recovery describes our efforts to address threats to the species and monitor recovery progress, in coordination with our partners. It complements the Species in the Spotlight North Atlantic right whale 2021–2025 Priority Action Plan, This includes planning for climate change impacts and applying advanced technologies to solve management challenges. For example, a historic $82 million in funding from the Inflation Reduction Act will complement our annual appropriations and further support our overarching Road to Recovery strategy. With this funding, we aim to increase our near real-time understanding of the North Atlantic right whale’s ocean presence using new technologies and improved distribution models. We will also invest in technologies to reduce the risk of vessel strikes, such as whale detection and avoidance technology. Finally, we aim to increase the use of on-demand fishing gear and improve enforcement of existing federal regulations. The Road to Recovery will continue to include important updates on these and other efforts to help us understand and minimize impacts from climate change.

Learn more about a game-changing effort for endangered North Atlantic right whales

Pacific Leatherback Sea Turtle

Leatherback sea turtles are the largest sea turtles in the world. They are the only species of sea turtle that lack scales and a hard shell. Instead, they have a tough leathery skin. Credit: Taken under permit by NOAA Fisheries

Pacific leatherback sea turtles are considered one of the species most at-risk of extinction because of steep population declines since the 1980s. They are highly migratory and rely on different terrestrial and marine habitats throughout their lives, including nesting beaches, open ocean feeding grounds, and migratory corridors. All of these habitats are impacted by increasing global temperatures. Sea-level rise and increased storm frequency and intensity can reduce available nesting habitat and cause beach erosion, which destroys nests.

Higher sand temperatures can be lethal to incubating eggs—affecting fitness and survival. Higher temperatures also alter the proportion of male and female hatchlings, as nest temperature determines offspring sex. Warmer nest temperatures produce female hatchlings, and cooler temperatures produce male hatchlings. As global temperatures rise due to climate change, significantly more female hatchlings are being produced than males. Female-skewed hatchling sex ratios could reduce the number of adult males available for mating with females, further threatening the population.

We use numerous strategies to stabilize and recover Pacific leatherback populations. Together with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, we work closely with international partners to reduce global threats to this highly migratory species through:

Participating in regional and multilateral treaties

Maintaining a leadership role in regional fishery management organizations

Supporting bilateral projects to recover Pacific leatherbacks throughout their range

Through the Species in the Spotlight Initiative, we have:

Reduced bycatch in U.S. pelagic longline fisheries

Supported efforts to reduce leatherback bycatch in international coastal fisheries

Helped protect key nesting beaches and foraging areas across the Pacific Ocean

Learn more about tackling sea turtle bycatch with international fishing communities.

Rice’s Whale

One of two Rice’s whales observed by the Southeast Fisheries Science Center during an aerial survey offshore of Texas on April 11, 2024. Credit: NOAA Fisheries/Paul Nagelkirk (Permit #21938)

Rice’s whales are one of the most endangered whale species in the world, and are only known to live in the Gulf of Mexico. They face multiple threats from human activities including vessel strikes, ocean noise, and oil spills and other pollutants. They primarily eat small, high-energy content schooling fish that live along the continental shelf break, in areas with bottom depths between 100 to 400 meters. Changes in the Gulf, such as increasing sea surface temperatures, can exacerbate threats to the ecosystem including hypoxia and rising sea levels. These threats could reduce prey availability within the species' narrow and restricted range, impacting the whales’ fitness and ability to thrive.

We have proposed the designation of critical habitat for the species, which would help protect areas essential for the conservation and recovery of Rice’s whales. We also collaborate with our partners in the Gulf of Mexico Marine Mammal Stranding Network who respond to whale strandings. They offer valuable insights into whale species that live offshore and are rarely seen, such as the Rice’s whale. These efforts provide an improved understanding of the species’ health, life history and threats, which is necessary to guide future recovery efforts.

Sacramento River Winter-Run Chinook Salmon

Scientists reintroduce an adult winter Chinook salmon to historical spawning grounds in California. Credit: USFWS

Dams block the migration of winter-run Chinook salmon in the Sacramento River to historical cold water spring-fed spawning locations. The species needs access to cold water during the summer for successful spawning, egg incubation, and early rearing. The increasing frequency and intensity of droughts attributed to climate change reduces water availability and cold water storage in Shasta Reservoir. These changes lead to high water temperatures in the lower Sacramento River that do not support egg and juvenile survival.

Temperatures in Shasta Reservoir and in the river downstream are likely to continue to increase with climate change. This will make the river an increasingly hostile place for winter-run Chinook salmon to spawn. As temperatures rise, water managers in the river below Keswick Dam have struggled to maintain temperatures low enough for egg survival.

NOAA Fisheries, the Winnemem Wintu Tribe, and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife are reintroducing winter-run salmon to historical spawning grounds in McCloud River. Adding populations of winter-run salmon in their former habitat increase the resiliency of this endangered species. It will likely be the only way this native California salmon can survive climate change.

Southern Resident Killer Whale

Southern Resident killer whales range from central California to southeastern Alaska, and are an icon in the Pacific Northwest. Credit: Candice Emmons/NOAA Fisheries

Southern Resident killer whales primarily reside in the high-traffic waters of the Pacific Northwest. Their preferred prey is salmon, especially threatened and endangered Chinook salmon, which are also increasingly threatened by climate change. As ocean temperatures rise, environmental pollutant concentrations can increase. Top-level predators such as Southern Resident killer whales accumulate high levels of toxic chemicals by eating polluted prey. Increasingly prevalent pollutants affect females’ reproductive ability, disrupting their endocrine systems and compromising their and immune systems. Scientists are working to fully understand the impact of these environmental contaminants on Southern Residents.

We are taking significant steps to protect Southern Resident killer whales. Key actions include Pacific salmon recovery efforts and the prevention of marine contamination. We support hatcheries in the Pacific Northwest that have sustainably reintroduced millions of juvenile salmon into the wild. This effort has increased ocean salmon abundance, especially in Southern Resident killer whale feeding areas. Under the historic Inflation Reduction Act, we will continue to support salmon populations through production hatcheries and habitat restoration. We also partner with state agencies in the Pacific Northwest to monitor and minimize the risk of chemical and oil contamination in the area.

Learn more about a conservation challenge for Southern resident killer whales.

White Abalone

Baby white abalone crawling on a kelp stipe at the Aquarium of the Pacific captive breeding facility. Credit: Jen Burney, Aquarium of the Pacific

White abalone live on rocky substrates in kelp forests along the coast of California and Baja California. Their primary food source is kelp. They also serve as strategic grazers of kelp, clearing surface areas, and encouraging diverse types of kelp to grow. Kelp forests require cold water to grow, so warming ocean waters are a threat. With the frequency and intensity of marine heat waves on the rise, kelp is declining at rates that can not support its grazers in many areas. In this scenario, kelp-eating species that are more opportunistic and mobile than white abalone, such as the purple sea urchin, can outcompete white abalone. This threatens the stability of kelp forests. Losing kelp forests hinders white abalone population recovery, and reduces the diversity of these important ecosystems. Ocean acidification could also hinder white abalone recovery. The lower pH of the water makes calcium carbonate less available. Just as humans need calcium to build their bones, hard-shelled marine organisms need calcium carbonate to build and maintain strong shells. Ocean acidification changes the chemistry of the ocean and causes “osteoporosis of the sea” in hard-shelled species such as white abalone.

With partners on the West Coast, we examine wild white abalone health and habitat. Scientists have slowed the decline of the species population in southern California through captive breeding and outplanting strategies. Outplanting abalone involves selecting a site with abundant kelp, appropriate substrate, and cool temperatures. Scientific divers place white abalone onto the rocky substrates within enclosures that provide protection from predators for a short time before they are released onto native reefs. Scientists regularly monitor their survival and growth. About 15,000 captive-bred juvenile abalone have been outplanted, with more planned for 2025.