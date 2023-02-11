The Word Merchant

Stephen Heins's avatar
Stephen Heins
Feb 11, 2023

Greenwishing their lives away.

Caleb Mars's avatar
Caleb Mars
Feb 11, 2023

Completely absurd. Climate is a surface phenomenon that can have no impact on the upwelling of magma. It cannot change the movement of continental plates underneath. The only possible is from the melting of glaciers allowing the surface to rise. However in the specific case of the quakes in Turkey and Syria there is zero evidence climate had anything to do with them.

