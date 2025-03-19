Climate Cult Slice & Pave Massive Swath of Amazon Rainforest for Next Climate Summit

P. GARDNER GOLDSMITH | MARCH 17, 2025

MRCTV has covered numerous insane Climate Cult rituals and lies. From the revelations about government-subsidized professors in the U.S. and U.K. manipulating data to fit collectivist political agendas, to former Climate Czar John Kerry trying to dodge the fact that he racked up mile after mile flying in private jet trips to carbon-alarmist gatherings, to the absurdity of Climate Cultists using lots of air conditioning at a desert gathering where they pushed the idea of restricting energy use for people to…use air conditioning.

But this one, as the cloak-and-dagger cultists prepare for their November globe-hop to Belém, Brazil, might just top them all for sheer destructive audacity.

This time, the titanic layout of money, human effort, energy, and centrally-planned favoritism prior to the globalist “Conference of the Parties” (COP) 30 is attacking not only our freedom and insulting our belief in honesty, it is triggering the destruction of thousands of acres of legendary and supposedly irreplaceable Amazon rain forest.

All, to give the Climate Cultists an easier ride to grandstand about the environment in the heart of the jungle.

If your browser has a “Dark Irony” alert built into it, you might want to temporarily disengage it, because it's not going to stop ringing.

Jordan King writes for Newsweek:

“Tens of thousands of acres of the Amazon Rainforest are being cut down so a new highway can be built in preparation for the November COP30 climate summit in Belém, Brazil.”

And he adds what one might expect to see, relevant to a gathering of political climate charlatans:

“Deforestation, biodiversity loss and carbon emissions will be major themes at COP30, meaning many will see the move as contradictory.”

No kidding.

Of course, the entire schema is contradictory, from this most obvious new revelation, to the royal claims of “settled science” among politically-subsidized propagandists who repeatedly have been caught manipulating data, discussing the data manipulation, hiding their sources and methodology, abbreviating the timelines on theory-based temperature graphs in order to give the impression that the use of the internal combustion engine is causing a climate catastrophe, and all the way down to claims that they are “protecting people” from harm by engaging in government-backed tax thievery, product bans, insane and immoral subsidies, and market mandates that actually DO harm our lives.

And now, this.

“The state government of Pará has been considering the highway, known as Avenida Liberdade, which is supposed to help ease traffic, since 2012. It has been shelved for environmental concerns in the past but has since been listed as one of 30 projects Belém is undertaking to prepare for the COP30 summit, which is set to see more than 50,000 people, including top world leaders, visit the city.”

This being the world famous Amazon Rain Forest, the gilded lily of the environmental movement, a place, that, as the World Wildlife Fund notes, is the world’s most biodiverse region, hosting an estimated 400 billion individual trees from over 16,000 species, 40,000 plant species, 3,000 freshwater fish species, 1,300 bird species, 430 mammals, and over 2.5 million insect species.

This is the Amazon, home to one in ten known species on Earth, many of which are found nowhere else – a region that comprises about 40 percent of Brazil’s geography and which, according to Encyclopedia Brittanica, covers “approximately 2.3 million square miles (6 million square kilometers) across nine South American countries,” and is “the largest tropical rainforest on the planet.”

If the idea of slicing a giant swathe out of the jungle flesh, then paving it, then handcuffing Brazilian taxpayers to all the future upkeep doesn’t sit well with you, you’re not alone.

If the idea of there being “world leaders” sounds to you like authoritarianism writ global, you also are not alone.

And if the blinding, super nova brilliance of this project getting the government “GO” because the Climate Cult is burning more tax money to continue its promotion of the “anthropogenic and apocalyptic global warming” canard energizes you to alert others to this sick game, you, also, are not alone.

And, for additional reasons -- reasons that might not be foremost among observers from other regions – many locals are upset, as well.

Their taxes are being taken, their lives disrupted, and their livelihoods attacked.

“Critics are worried about the environmental impact of the deforestation. Local Claudio Verequete, who used to work by harvesting açaí berries from trees there, told the BBC: ‘Our harvest has already been cut down. We no longer have that income to support our family.’ But Brazilian officials have defended the project, with Adler Silveira, the state government's infrastructure secretary, insisting that the highway is sustainable with wildlife crossings for animals to use and solar lighting.”

You read that right. Crossings. Central plans. Government management – to alleviate a problem that government is creating.

And that kind of process, starting from immoral, coercive foundations, always has such positive practical results.

Just look at Scotland, where the government recently embarked on a dystopian deforestation campaign, destroying over 16 MILLION trees in order to plant… windfarms. Trees that absorb and utilize the principle gas the Climate Cultists use for their fearmongering: carbon-dioxide.

Like that sorry tale, and all other statist plans, this Brazilian command-and-control scheme reminds us that hubristic government impositions take people’s tax money in order to fund projects that have nothing to do with what private individuals might want.

It opens eyes to the problems inherent in government ownership and control of lands, claims of government “conserving” a “resource” and the claim that only government can do things such as build roads.

Since this land is claimed by the state government of Pará, and, ultimately, the central government of Brazil, it is a collectivist nightmare. It leverages long-held superstitions that government ownership and control of “resources” reflects the so-called “will of the people,” when it actually destroys the ability of individuals to identify what is resourceful for them, and then to show their own values through their private choices in what ought to be a free market. Private property is the key.

Even roads originally were built privately, not through eminent domain and taxation, as I have been able to explain to students and write for MRCTV.

“As Thomas Di Lorenzo has noted in his excellent book, “How Capitalism Saved America,” private industry and commercial incentives prompted vast networks of privately-made and maintained roads for decades in early America. That’s how Toll House Cookies started, when a couple created them along an old 18th Century toll road in Massachusetts.”

And in British history, locals handled their cattle pathways in neighborly fashions, prior to the Royals taking over and causing utter disruption and dislocation, to the point where the first tax protests in British history took place:

“Local British farmers and peasants -- who had established privately-run, centuries-old access paths and roads permitting neighborly travel for sale of livestock and goods -- engaged in some of the first tax protests in that nation’s history as the Norman-sparked ‘enclosure movement’ saw royal peers take over the lanes and mandate ‘maintenance fees’ on the roads. That criminal takeover, by the way, was committed even as the royals grabbed private crop-acreage and shifted it to pastureland – a multi-generational offense that led to The Peasant’s Revolt of 1381, Jake Cade’s Rebellion of 1450, and even saw Thomas More criticize it in ‘Utopia,’ published in 1516.”

Today, in Brazil, the authoritarianism and contempt for locals continues, as Newsweek’s King observes:

“Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has said this will be ‘a COP in the Amazon, not a COP about the Amazon.’"

If that is not a dystopian, Orwellian, twist on the long-promoted lie that these stuffed-shirts are the “great carers” for the environment, then nothing can be.

The politicians will use any excuse, twist any rationale, and take as much as they want from people in their never-ending quest to control more lives and land.

Perhaps this should be questioned. It has gone on far too long.