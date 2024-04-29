THOMAS J SHEPSTONE

APR 28

The Sri Lanka experiment in ending use of nitrogen fertilizer was an utter disaster that ended with the leader of the nation bailing out to save himself. We also know the leaders of the Netherlands, Canada and the EU desperately want the same thing but farmer protests have slowed them down. It’s all a part of the plan the World Economic Forum and other elites have for us, with climate change as the excuse. Some very sharp people are pulling the blinds to expose what eliminating nitrogen fertilizer would mean for the world — namely, mass starvation.

These three scientists have put forth a remarkable document that addresses the reality of net-zero:

Richard Lindzen Professor of Earth, Atmospheric, and Planetary Sciences, Emeritus Massachusetts Institute of Technology

William Happer Professor of Physics, Emeritus Princeton University

Steven Koonin University Professor, New York University, Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution Obama Adminstration Official and Author of “Unsettled”

Their report includes an excellent chapter titled “Net Zeroing Fossil Fuels Will Cause Massive Human Starvation by Eliminating Nitrogen Fertilizer.” I offer it below,] but check out the full report.

Food scarcity is an enormous global problem, as the UN has realized by including “zero hunger” among the top two sustainable development goals. Unfortunately, 2.3 billion people are moderately or severely food insecure today, and 900 million are severely food insecure. Nitrogen fertilizer, which is made from fossil fuels (natural gas), has greatly alleviated the problem of food scarcity. Nitrogen fertilizer now supports approximately half of the global population.”

Cereal food production increased threefold after the widespread use of nitrogen fertilizer began around 1950 (see black dotted line on chart below):

The “net zero” goal is to eliminate fossil fuels and thus natural gas. If fossil fuels and thus nitrogen fertilizer was reduced to “net zero,” the left side of the chart shows what would happen — food production would drop drastically, perhaps not quite to the yields before the widespread use of nitrogen fertilizer, since CO2 fertilization, improved crop varieties and better agricultural practices would remain. But without nitrogen fertilizer, there would still be mass starvation. There are two reasons for a significant risk of mass starvation: First, the recent experience in Sri Lanka which eliminated the use of nitrogen fertilizer is, unfortunately, another example of “net zero” ideology trumping science. Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa in April 2021 banned “the importation and use of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides and ordered the country’s 2 million farmers to go organic.” The result was disastrous. “Its rice production dropped more than 50%, while domestic rice prices increased more than 80%.” This is a real-life warning of the worldwide disaster that would result from eliminating fossil fuels. Second, there is already a substantial decrease in the investments needed to find, produce and distribute fossil fuels, which creates the real risk there will not be enough capital-intensive capacity to fill natural gas requirements. For example, clean energy investments have been greater than fossil fuels investments since 2016, and the gap is accelerating. See International Energy Agency, World Energy Investment 2023, p.8.

The warning is stark and the facts behind it are undeniable. We cannot do this and we must prevent those with the thought of doing so from actually doing so. It's literally a matter of life or death for billions.

