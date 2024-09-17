CLIMATE CHANGE DEBATE

Climate debate: Reasons for optimism

2 days ago

Guest Blogger

From Tom Nelson’s Substack

Tom Nelson

The fact that so many people, including doctors such as Robert Malone, are now pushing back against the climate scam is a *very* positive development.

After discovering so many massive, high-profile lies in recent years, large numbers of people are asking themselves “What else are they lying about?”, and the answer is “just about everything”.

Elites tried for the Great Reset but they got a Great Awakening.

Some more reasons for optimism:

Climate Nexus, a warmist organization which pushed climate hysteria for over a decade and had tens of employees, suddenly threw in the towel a few months ago. The Daily Kos ClimateDenierRoundup page, which spewed climate scam propaganda incessantly (2,200 posts!) for many years, abruptly stopped posting in December 2023. Joe Rogan, with his huge audience, was a full-on warmist in 2018 but now routinely scoffs at the climate scam:

As a long-time reader of replies and comment sections on social media, I’ve seen a heartwarming increase in the number of climate realists pushing back.

One example:

Facing increasing pushback, many warmist scientists have become less active on X, or have left X altogether. NASA’s Gavin Schmidt is one example. In recent months, lots of companies have been abandoning climate goals. Air New Zealand is one example. For eight weeks, Greta Thunberg didn’t bother to tweet a photo of herself with a “climate” sign. Even climate change’s poster child seems to be less interested in pushing this scam.

