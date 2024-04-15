SSRN eLibrary

https://papers.ssrn.com › papers

Climate Homicide: Prosecuting Big Oil For Climate Deaths by David Arkush, Donald Braman

by D Arkush · 2024 · Cited by 5 — Abstract. Prosecutors regularly bring homicide charges against individuals and corporations whose reckless or negligent acts or omissions ...

People also ask

What oil companies are lying about climate change?

What is a climate homicide?

Who is affected by climate change?

What are the 5 main effects of climate change?

Feedback

Public Citizen

https://www.citizen.org › news › pr...

Prosecutors Should Consider Homicide Charges Against Big Oil for Deaths Caused by Climate Change, New Paper Argues

4 days ago — The law is clear that if any company makes a substantial contribution to someone's death, they can be charged with and convicted of ...

Reddit · r/environment

190+ comments · 1 year ago

charge big oil firms with homicide | Authors of paper accepted for publication in Harvard Environmental Law Review argue firms are 'killing members of the public at an accelerating rate'

Bringing homicide charges against oil companies for deaths caused by the climate crisis would be unprecedented, but corporations have been ...

E&E News by POLITICO

www.eenews.net

'Climate homicide': Could Big Oil be sued for disaster deaths?

Mar 20, 2023 — The paper, “Climate Homicide: Prosecuting Big Oil for Climate Death” — written by Arkush and Donald Braman, an associate professor at George ...

The University of Maryland

https://www.trails.umd.edu › news

'Climate homicide': Could Big Oil be Sued for Disaster Deaths? - trails.umd.edu

Mar 20, 2024 — The paper, “Climate Homicide: Prosecuting Big Oil for Climate Death” — written by Arkush and Donald Braman, an associate professor at George ...

Yale Law School

https://law.yale.edu › yls-today › p...

Prosecuting Big Oil for Climate Homicide - Yale Law School

Feb 28, 2024 — Prosecuting Big Oil for Climate Homicide ... “Climate change is not a tragedy, it's a crime.” Could this increasingly common refrain among climate ...

The Guardian

www.theguardian.com

Fossil fuel firms could be tried in US for homicide over climate-related deaths, experts say

Mar 21, 2024 — ... Climate Homicide: Prosecuting Big Oil for Climate Death. “But once I read it, I thought that it was more compelling than I had guessed it ...

The New Republic

newrepublic.com

The Case for Prosecuting Fossil Fuel Companies for Homicide

Mar 10, 2024 — In criminal law, homicide means causing a death with a culpable mental state. If someone substantially contributes to or accelerates a death, ...

Newsweek

www.newsweek.com

Big Oil Could Face Homicide Charges | Opinion

5 days ago — Big Oil Could Face Homicide Charges | Opinion ... Environmental Law Review article "Climate Homicide: Prosecuting Big Oil for Climate Deaths.

E&E News by POLITICO

www.eenews.net

'Climate homicide' architects pitch theory to prosecutors

6 days ago — The authors of “Climate Homicide: Prosecuting Big Oil for Climate Death” — which will be published soon in the Harvard Environmental Law Review ...

Sponsored

PragerU

https://www.prageru.com

The Truth About Climate Change - Fake Climate Catastrophe

Climate policies are causing inflation and keeping poor countries trapped in poverty. Get the facts with our Climate Change and Energy playlist. Watch now.

About Us

5-Minute Videos

PragerU Playlists

Subscribe

Donate to PragerU

Subscribe

Join PragerU Today

The Guardian

www.theguardian.com

New climate paper calls for charging big US oil firms with homicide

Mar 23, 2023 — Homicide is a catchall term that includes charges ranging from manslaughter to murder. The former is a lesser charge where death was caused ...

People also search for

Climate homicide prosecuting big oil for climate deaths meaning

The guardian oil companies

CleanTechnica

https://cleantechnica.com › climate...

Climate Criminals - Prosecuting Big Oil For Environmental Crimes

Mar 16, 2024 — In criminal law, homicide means causing a death with a culpable mental state. If someone substantially contributes to or accelerates a death, ...

Euronews.com

www.euronews.com

Fossil fuel firms should be charged with homicide for climate change deaths, legal experts argue

Mar 24, 2023 — The authors of 'Climate Homicide: Prosecuting Big Oil for Climate Deaths', currently published in the journal SSRN (Social Science Research ...

Common Dreams

www.commondreams.org

'Climate Homicide': Experts Say Big Oil Should Be Held Criminally Liable for Disaster Deaths

Mar 21, 2023 — "Further, under misdemeanor manslaughter or felony murder laws, if prosecutors can prove that FFCs engaged in any related criminal conduct ...

Inside Climate News

insideclimatenews.org

Should Big Oil Be Tried for Homicide?

Apr 4, 2024 — “If you engage in conduct that is a substantial contributor to someone's death, and you do it with a culpable mental state, that's homicide,” ...

The Daily Caller

dailycaller.com

Climate Murder? Media Picks Up Novel Legal Theory Suggesting Big Oil Is Homicidal

4 days ago — “But as of this writing, no prosecutor in any jurisdiction has charged [fossil fuel companies] with any form of homicide over climate-related ...

Fast Company

https://www.fastcompany.com › sh...

Should fossil fuel companies be tried for homicide?

8 days ago — For decades, Big Oil has known about the threat its products pose to the climate. ... In addition to homicide or manslaughter ... prosecution of Big ...

OurEnergyPolicy

https://www.ourenergypolicy.org › ...

Climate Homicide: Prosecuting Big Oil For Climate Deaths

Mar 24, 2023 — Prosecutors regularly bring homicide charges against individuals and corporations whose reckless or negligent acts or omissions cause ...

Business & Human Rights Resource Centre

https://www.business-humanrights.org › ...

USA: Non-profit Public Citizen proposes to prosecute fossil fuel companies for homicide over climate-related deaths

Mar 20, 2024 — USA: Non-profit Public Citizen proposes to prosecute fossil fuel companies for homicide over climate-related deaths ... ...researchers are ...

Harvard Law School

https://hls.harvard.edu › Events

Prosecuting Big Oil for Climate Crimes - Harvard Law School

Mar 21, 2024 — Prosecuting Big Oil for Climate Crimes ... Years of reporting show that fossil fuel companies like ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, and BP knew their ...

Missing: Homicide: ‎ Deaths

Corporate Crime Reporter

www.corporatecrimereporter.com

David Arkush on Prosecuting Fossil Fuel Corporations for Climate Deaths

May 29, 2023 — The father is convicted of involuntary homicide for the death of his son. And yet, negligent and reckless action by large corporations that ...

Fox News

www.foxnews.com

Harvard journal accepts left-wing paper accusing fossil fuel industry of homicide

Mar 22, 2023 — The paper – titled "Climate Homicide: Prosecuting Big Oil For Climate Deaths ... death – of a mass homicide prosecution. CLIMATE ACTIVISTS ...

Ililani Media

http://www.ililani.media › 2023/03

Climate Homicide -- Prosecuting Big Oil For Climate Deaths

Mar 22, 2023 — As of this writing, no prosecutor in any jurisdiction is bringing homicide charges of any kind against fossil fuel companies (FFCs) for even ...

Innovation Origins

https://innovationorigins.com › leg...

Legal scholars make a case for prosecuting oil companies for climate homicide - IO

Mar 26, 2023 — Legal scholars David Arkush and Donald Braman now have proposed that big oil companies could be prosecuted for “climate homicide” due to their ...

ECEEE

https://www.eceee.org › news › foss...

Fossil fuel firms could be tried in US for homicide over climate-related deaths, experts say

Fossil fuel firms could be tried in US for homicide over climate-related deaths, experts say ... prosecute companies for millions of deaths due to climate crisis.

X · David_Arkush

1.4K+ followers

David Arkush (@David_Arkush) / X

"Lawyers advancing an effort to charge oil companies with homicide over climate-related deaths are ramping up their campaign to hold fossil fuel producers ...

Oil Change International

priceofoil.org

Climate crisis: Is it time to charge Big Oil with homicide?

Mar 27, 2023 — Homicide prosecutions for far less culpable and lethal conduct are regularly undertaken in the United States. The paper notes that if “people ...

LinkedIn · Tom Kirkman

20+ reactions · 6 days ago

Tom Kirkman on LinkedIn: 'Climate homicide' architects pitch theory to prosecutors

The authors of "Climate Homicide: Prosecuting Big Oil for Climate Death” are Climate Panic Lawfare Grifters. And they are on a tour of law ...

NYU

https://its.law.nyu.edu › eventcalendar

Prosecuting Big Oil for Climate Homicide

Mar 29, 2024 — Home › Calendar › Prosecuting Big Oil for Climate Homicide. Prosecuting Big Oil for Climate Homicide. Reminder Tools. Remind me by e-mail · Save ...

Missing: Deaths ‎| Show results with: Deaths

Harvard University

https://journals.law.harvard.edu › elr

Harvard Environmental Law Review

Climate Homicide: Prosecuting Big Oil for Climate Deaths David Arkush & Donald Braman. The Additionality Double Standard James Salzman & David Weisbach. De ...

Sentencing Law and Policy

https://sentencing.typepad.com › cli...

Climate Homicide: Prosecuting Big Oil For Climate Deaths - Sentencing Law and Policy

Feb 7, 2023 — "Climate Homicide: Prosecuting Big Oil For Climate Deaths". The title ... big oil companies for murder using similar tools. The 'only' reason ...

X · David_Arkush

20+ likes · 1 month ago

David Arkush

Big Oil has caused countless deaths by generating the climate ... Big Oil has caused ... The Case for Prosecuting Fossil Fuel Companies for Homicide.

CleanTechnica

https://cleantechnica.com › researc...

Researchers Suggest Prosecuting Fossil Fuel Companies For Climate Homicide

Mar 24, 2023 — “Further, under misdemeanor manslaughter or felony murder laws, if prosecutors can prove that FFCs engaged in any related criminal conduct ...

College Sidekick

https://www.collegesidekick.com › s...

Climate Homicide.docx - Climate Homicide: Prosecuting Big Oil for Climate Deaths David Arkush

Feb 27, 2024 — Document Climate Homicide.docx, Subject Economics, from Kenyatta University, Length: 1 pages, Preview: Climate Homicide: Prosecuting Big Oil ...

University at Buffalo

https://www.buffalo.edu › March

A radical climate strategy emerges: charge big oil firms with homicide

Mar 22, 2023 — A radical climate strategy emerges: charge big oil firms with homicide ... The Guardian (UK) report on a radical climate ... deaths resulting from ...

Impakter

https://impakter.com › All Posts

Could US Oil Companies Be Tried for 'Climate Homicide'?

Mar 29, 2023 — Manslaughter is the lesser charge wherein a person's death is caused without intent and murder is used in cases where the person in question ...

Greenpeace

https://www.greenpeace.org › ...PDF

Introduction Methodology Compilation of Analysis

Dec 1, 2023 — 3 Arkush, David and Braman, Donald, Climate Homicide: Prosecuting Big Oil For Climate Deaths (January 23, 2023). Harvard. Environmental Law ...

Type PAD

https://lawprofessors.typepad.com › ...

Arkush & Braman on Climate Homicide - CrimProf Blog - TypePad

Jan 30, 2023 — ... Climate Homicide: Prosecuting Big Oil For Climate Deaths on SSRN. Here is the abstract: Prosecutors regularly bring homicide charges against ...

LinkedIn · Benjamin Thomas

10+ reactions · 1 year ago

Benjamin Thomas' Post - Climate Homicide

Climate Homicide: Prosecuting Big Oil For Climate Deaths. papers.ssrn.com · 14 · Like ...

The Daily Caller

https://dailycaller.com › 2023/03/21

Legal Scholars Theorize Oil Companies Could Be Prosecuted For 'Climate Homicide'

Mar 21, 2023 — In a 70-page paper titled “Climate Homicide: Prosecuting Big Oil for Climate Death,” George Washington Law School professor Donald Braman ...