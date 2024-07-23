Climate How a Republican election sweep could transform U.S. climate policy President Biden’s signature environmental actions could be reversed if the GOP takes control of the House, Senate and WH
Defunding or dismantling federal agencies focused on the environment. Slashing regulations aimed at combating climate change and cutting deadly air pollution
By Maxine Joselow
July 18, 2024 at 4:00 a.m. CT
Defunding or dismantling federal agencies focused on the environment. Slashing regulations aimed at combating climate change and cutting deadly air pollution. Boosting the use of fossil fuels that have helped drive the U.S. economy but also contribute to the heat waves afflicting millions of Americans this s…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Word Merchant to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.