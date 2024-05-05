Skip to content

Saturday, May 4, 2024

Watts Up With That?

The world's most viewed site on global warming and climate change

CLIMATE LAWSUITS

News Brief by Kip Hansen — 4 May 2024

Climate Crisis Inc., a nebulous, secretive but highly organized cabal of activist groups, NGOs living on dark money from billionaires and rest of the climate-crisis industry (see The Breakthrough Institute’s latest bombshell: The Climate Industry’s Misdirection Campaign by Jessica Weinkle), took a serious hit on May 1st: Ninth Circuit Dismisses Kids’ Climate Case (Again). (National Law Review).

One of the several sub-departments of Climate Crisis Inc. (residing in the Propaganda Ministry thereof), Inside Climate News, bemoans this news in a piece titled: “Appeals Court Ordered the Dismissal of a Landmark Youth Climate Court Case”.

The “Landmark Youth Climate Case” is known as Juliana v. United States. The Wiki supplies a (not-necessarily unbiased) summary of the case here.

There are lots of viewpoints on the dismissal of the case, which is not quite final.

The Guardian: “Court strikes down youth climate lawsuit on Biden administration request”

Reuters: “US appeals court says kids’ climate lawsuit must be dismissed”

ABCNews: “Appeals court rejects climate change lawsuit by young Oregon activists against US government”

Politico/E&E News: “9th Circuit strikes down Juliana climate case a second time”

# # # # #

Author’s Comment:

And it is about time, too! If you are a U.S. citizen, your taxes, which could have been put to some good use, have been being wasted defending this case, and others similar to it, all being financed and co-coordinated by Climate Crisis Inc..

Do Read the piece at The Breakthrough Institute: The Climate Industry’s Misdirection Campaign by Jessica Weinkle.

Thanks for reading.